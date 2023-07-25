China is fighting for her development right

Days ago, when I flipped over Daily Monitor, I was taken aback by a reader’s letter titled US-China feud: A case for a multipolar world.

The reader’s discourse on China is against common sense, full of distortions and misleading information. I realised there is an urgent need to make a firm clarification and draw a truthful picture in this regard.

Development is the right of every country in the world. However, the US, based on its wrong knowledge and perception of China, has treated China as the top geopolitical opponent, prompting China-US relations to a difficult situation. To China, the issue is about defending our own rights of development against containment and interference by the US.

Assimilating China to the US in seeking global hegemony shows total ignorance of China’s foreign policy of independence and peace and her frequently reiterated solemn commitment that China will never seek hegemony. It is the US that waged a trade war with China, disturbed the supply chain of chips and other high-tech products, trying to suffocate China and other developing countries from innovation and engagement in digital-information industries.

The US and its followers name their discriminative policies against China as “decoupling” and then change it to “derisking” at the recent G7 summit. No matter what they name it, the policies in essence lead to their distancing from the Chinese market and breaking down of the global industrial supply chain, a scenario that not only China but also the whole world economy will be affected. This practice constitutes an absolute violation of the principles of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Plus the USA also withdrew from the Paris Treaty, the UNESCO, and the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iran Nuclear Issue and other treaties and international organisations, dishonouring the so-called rules-based international order widely alleged by USA itself.

Some western countries have always portrayed themselves preachers of human rights and democracy and tried to disgrace or demonise China in this regard. This letter also danced to the tune of the west.

As a matter of fact, China has made tremendous progress in human rights by lifting 800 million people out of poverty, advanced people-centered development, and common prosperity, as well as insisting on the people running the country and the people’s democracy in the whole process of governing.

While the US never hesitate to coerce others to follow their partial values, referring to the US’ operations in Iraq, Syria, Lybia and others, China reserves, just like Uganda, her righteous might in safeguarding her own value and worldview in terms of human rights, democracy and other values against western colonist imposers. China is always a major contributor to Global governance especially the assistance to Africa. This is not to pursue dominance in the world or vie for influence with the US, but rather to share Chinese experience and wisdom for a better world.

China puts forward the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilisation Initiative which constitute solid approaches to building a community of shared future for mankind.

China has been widely acclaimed for intermediating between Iran and Saudi Arab, which reconciled the two countries. Diplomatic relations resumed thereafter.

China is also a pioneer and contributor in addressing global challenges including climate change, counter-terrorism, peacekeeping, cybersecurity and biosecurity and etc.

Through FOCAC and Belt and Road Initiative, China-Africa cooperation goes beyond the infrastructure area. During Covid-19, China donated 1.5 million vaccines together with numerous preventive gear and medical equipment to Uganda. Three batches of China-Uganda-FAO south-south Agricultural project has been carried out in Uganda and technology in rice planting and fish breeding transferred to Ugandan people has benefited hundreds of thousands of households.

Twenty-two batches of Chinese medical teams have been dispatched to Uganda in the last 40 years, who provided treatment to millions of Ugandans. China has supported educational exchange with Uganda through scholarships, vocational training centres, and short-term training in China. Just to mention a few.

The US and its western followers fabricated the term debt-trap to distort China-Africa cooperation. This is a narrative trap set up for China. The financial support from China has indeed provided an alternative financial solution for African countries to develop their much-needed infrastructure.

China-Uganda cooperation has always adhered to the principles of openness, transparency, equality, and mutual benefits. All loan agreements are voluntarily signed by both parties after friendly consultation on equal footing without any hidden terms or political conditions attached.

Faced with new international status, China will stick to true multilateralism, stand firmly against hegemony and cold war mentality, and safeguard the common rights and benefits of developing countries with Uganda included on independence, security, and development.