Clarify on our medal awarding system

By Nabendeh Wamoto More by this Author

National honours and Awards Act No. 14 was enacted in 2001 and accented to by the President in 2005.

Not much information is available on the history of honours and awards, but the earliest record I have ever known is that of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, a French order established by Napoleon Bonaparte. It is the highest decoration in France established in 1804.

It was Napoleon’s wish to commend civilians and combatants. Every country or organisation has its own system of recognising and rewarding outstanding contributions and achievements of their citizens.

Prominent examples of awards are the Academy Award (Oscars), Emmy Awards, Grammy Awards, Pulitzer Awards, Nobel Prize Awards, Olympic Champion Awards, International Footballer Awards.

Recently it took more three weeks for the world’s athletic vetting and confirming of one of our own Joshua Cheptegei’s new record. Equally, religious organisations such as churches beautify their persons and award titles like monsignor, canon, archbishop, etc. The academia likewise confer many titles such as professor, honorary professor, etc. The corporate sector also hands out awards like employee of the year or sales person of the month, among others.



Such recognition puts on record public appreciation for the sacrifice and or contributions of persons who have distinguished themselves in service of the country or the institution.

The importance of awards include inspiring citizens to strive for excellence, they are a motivation to contribute more actively towards promoting the nation’s value systems, they are an indication of the kind of behaviour desired above and beyond the normal and also to instil a sense of patriotism and nationalism in society.

Advertisement

Awards in the form of orders, medals, and decorations exist almost everywhere in society. Governments and non-government organisations give awards in sports, civil service, military, media, and culture, among others.

Much of my teenager life was spent in Kenya, where their awards and honours are formatted and designed in such a way that their medal initials form part of the recipient’s signature block.

By 2004, my Kenyan OBs and OGs at Kenya Utalii College, who were working at State House Nairobi, had been awarded Elder of the Burning Spear due to their sensitive appointments and were surprised that I had not been awarded yet I was in the middle of a more sensitive assignment feeding not one, but hundreds of the region’s army generals.

Uganda awards Nalubale medal, Kagera medal, Luweero Triangle medal, National Independence medal, Damu Medal, Distinguished Order of the Crested Crane and the Distinguished Order of the Nile.

However, the identification and vetting of recipients, especially by the Resident District Commissioners, Presidential Awards Committee (PAC) and secretary to the Chancery, is up to now not clear and therefore not understandable.

Nabendeh Wamoto,

simonwamoto@yahoo.co.uk

