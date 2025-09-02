Clarity on the title doctor in healthcare is important

Healthcare is, by its very nature, a collaborative enterprise. Physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and allied health professionals each play indispensable roles in patient care. No profession exists in isolation, and no single group holds a monopoly on patient care. Health systems thrive on complementary expertise, and good medicine depends on that truth.

However, the language we use to describe ourselves in this ecosystem also matters. The titles we bear are not decorative; they shape public trust, expectations, and, ultimately, outcomes.

In recent days, the use of the title “doctor” by Ugandan pharmacists has become a source of heated debate in medical circles and the public. The title may be a marker of achievement and professional pride, but when transposed to the clinical setting, it acquires an additional layer of meaning. For the lay patient, a “doctor” is almost invariably assumed to be someone trained to diagnose, investigate, and manage disease. Studies in health communication have long established that patients often make healthcare decisions based on their assumptions about professional roles rather than on a nuanced understanding of credentials.

When a pharmacist introduces themselves as “doctor,” without context, patients may reasonably expect physician-level responsibilities. The consequences of this conflation are already visible in practice. In some settings, pharmacists have expanded their remit to areas traditionally and technically reserved for physicians.

They prescribe and manage conditions independently without a diagnosis from a physician in ways that sometimes prioritise the sale of medication over the investigation of root causes. The outcome is often symptomatic relief without definitive management.

To illustrate: dispensing analgesics for headaches without probing underlying systemic pathology might give the patient some temporary relief, but the silent and potentially life-threatening disease driving the symptom might remain unaddressed because of the pharmacist’s scarce investigative and diagnostic evaluation abilities. This blurring of boundaries raises an issue of ethics and patient safety.

Medical diagnosis is a rigorous, evidence-based process designed to minimise the risk of missed or mis-attributed disease. Substituting proper treatment for symptomatic management increases the risk of delayed or inadequate treatment and even mortality.

This is not to diminish the value of pharmacy. Pharmacists have historically safeguarded patients from inappropriate prescriptions, prevented adverse drug interactions, and contributed to rational therapeutics in ways physicians alone could not achieve. In fact, as healthcare systems evolve towards team-based models, the pharmacist’s role is likely to expand further, but in ways that complement, rather than duplicate, physician practice. The challenge is to ensure that role expansion is regulated and communicated transparently to the public.

Therefore, the debate about the title “doctor” is not a petty turf war. It is about clarity, accountability, and the ethics of professional representation.

Patients deserve to know, without ambiguity, whether the “doctor” standing before them is a physician responsible for diagnosing and treating disease, or a pharmacist responsible for ensuring the safe and effective use of medicines.

Written by Zeddekia Ssekyonda, Ugandan Medical Doctor