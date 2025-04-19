Climate change demands collective action from us

Like many others in rural Uganda, Greater Masaka is experiencing the mounting pressure of a crisis it must now confront: climate change. Once known for its reliable rainfall and productive fields, Kalungu District in particular now faces longer dry spells, destructive floods, and a steady decline in crop yields.

In places such as Bulwadda and Bukulula, heavy rainfall regularly floods homes, destroys gardens, and leaves entire families displaced. In Kibinge and Lukaya, boreholes run dry for months at a time, forcing women and children to trek long distances in search of water.

Along the shores of Lake Victoria, particularly at Kamuwunga Landing Site, fishermen are grappling with reduced catches due to rising water temperatures and disrupted fish breeding cycles, resulting in economic loss and food insecurity. But Kalungu is not alone.

The entire Greater Masaka region, comprising districts of Masaka City, Kyotera, Lwengo, Sembabule, Rakai, and Bukomansimbi, is equally under siege from the impacts of climate change. This crisis does not respect district boundaries.

Disease outbreaks, driven by water scarcity and poor sanitation, spread through communities without asking where one district ends and another begins.

If we are to survive and adapt to these climate shocks, we must move beyond isolated responses and embrace a regional approach built on coordination, shared strengths, and mutual accountability.

Each district in Greater Masaka possesses unique resources that, if aligned, can become powerful tools for regional resilience. Masaka City and Kyotera, for instance, enjoy relatively stronger infrastructure, financial resources, and access to media.

These districts are well-placed to lead public education campaigns—using radio, schools, churches, and youth clubs to disseminate information about climate-smart agriculture, clean water practices, reforestation, and health adaptation strategies.

Meanwhile, Kalungu, Bukomansimbi, and Lwengo, with their fertile lands and expansive rural space, can take the lead in climate-resilient farming and agroforestry. Tree planting efforts should move beyond ceremony and focus on high-value species such as coffee, mangoes, avocados, and jackfruit trees that not only sequester carbon but also improve nutrition, raise household incomes, and rebuild soil fertility.

These efforts must be community-led, with the involvement of local leaders, churches, and schools to ensure long-term ownership.

In Sembabule and Rakai, where youth groups and civic networks are more active, district leaders can support the creation of climate innovation hubs. These would serve as spaces where young people can access mentorship, participate in environmental education, and launch green enterprises.

Through youth-led initiatives—such as tree-planting marathons, community clean-ups, and digital climate awareness campaigns—we can shift the narrative from one of disaster to one of opportunity and leadership. However, for any of this to work, we must first confront the biggest threat to our region's ecosystem: deforestation.

The charcoal trade, illegal logging, and land clearing continue to wipe out our natural tree cover at an alarming rate. Greater Masaka must adopt unified bylaws, increase community policing of forests, and invest in alternative livelihoods such as clean energy enterprises and sustainable agriculture.

To support these initiatives, district leaders across Greater Masaka must establish a Greater Masaka Climate Action Forum—a platform for district chairpersons, chief administrative officers, and environment officers to meet regularly, share strategies, and coordinate implementation. They should also create a regional tree bank and develop a shared reforestation plan, setting targets and supporting community nurseries to distribute indigenous and economically valuable trees.

District leaders must enforce joint anti-deforestation laws and deploy district patrols to monitor and report illegal activities, while rewarding communities that embrace conservation.

They should also ensure that all district budgets integrate climate adaptation priorities, not just under environment departments, but across agriculture, education, health, and works. They need to invest in youth-driven climate hubs and eco-enterprise incubators to provide spaces for innovation and action.

Finally, build strong partnerships with local media to run weekly climate education segments, using real stories and local languages to inform and inspire the public.

The urgency of this crisis cannot be overstated. Across East Africa, we are already seeing the consequences of inaction. Kenya continues to suffer from alternating floods and droughts, while Tanzania is investing heavily in solar-powered irrigation to deal with similar challenges. Uganda cannot afford to be reactive.

The time has come to take the lead, and the Greater Masaka region is well-positioned to do just that. Imagine a Kalungu where every borehole flows with clean water, a Lwengo with lush coffee farms under reforested hills.

Susan Namata,

Climate Action Network Envoy