Coding Kampala's future, one hackathon at a time

When people talk about building smart cities, the spotlight often falls on hardware: cameras, sensors, automated lights, and connected systems. But in Kampala, where challenges are complex and budgets are tight, the real opportunity lies not just in technology, but in the people who can shape it - especially the youth. In universities, small tech hubs, and even in living rooms, a growing number of young Ugandans are quietly exploring digital solutions to everyday urban problems. From mobile apps for garbage collection to early experiments in traffic monitoring and AI, these young minds are trying to improve their city, one small innovation at a time. It’s not a mass movement yet - but it's a meaningful one. If Kampala wants to become a truly smart city, it must think beyond imported solutions.

The smartest cities in the world succeed not because they have the most expensive systems, but because they tap into local knowledge and grassroots innovation. Uganda has that in abundance. With one of the youngest populations in the world, the city has thousands of students, early-career developers, and startup founders eager to contribute - not just to code for Silicon Valley, but to solve problems they live with daily: unreliable waste collection, vandalism, accidents, unsafe crossings, or flash floods in low-lying areas, etc. The problem is not a lack of talent. It's a lack of visibility, support, and integration. Across Kampala, there are examples of youth-driven innovation that show what’s possible: Students at universities have developed tools to monitor urban flooding and public health risks.

Local innovation hubs have hosted civic tech hackathons focused on transport, environment, and waste. The Ministry of ICT's National ICT Initiatives Support Programme programme has supported some early-stage ideas around city services. Researchers, including those working on AI-based activity monitoring in public spaces, are pushing boundaries in applied urban tech. But most of these efforts are isolated. They rarely scale, often lack funding, and struggle to find their way into city-wide systems. Many die after the first demo. To truly build a smart city with and for its youth, Kampala must invest not only in infrastructure, but also in the innovation ecosystem.Here's what that could look like: Establish youth innovation labs in every division: Spaces where local youth can work on problems that matter to their own communities - from congestion to sanitation to climate risk. Open up city data and urban challenges: Give innovators access to city-level data and practical urban problems to solve. Encourage responsible use of data while supporting creativity. Pilot youth-led solutions in real environments: Don't just reward ideas with trophies - test them in the field. If they work, integrate them into city operations. Reform procurement to include startups: Make it easier for small, local companies to compete for contracts.

Encourage government departments to work with agile innovators, not just big vendors. Support collaboration: Connect developers with city engineers, planners, and policymakers. Let's break the silos and co-design smarter solutions. Youth want to be part of building their city - but they need to feel heard, trusted, and backed. Smart cities aren't just digital, they're participatory. And Kampala can become a leader in this, if we're bold enough to let young people lead some of the way. No one understands the rhythm, struggles, and potential of Kampala better than the young people who navigate it daily. With the right tools and the right recognition, they can move from being frustrated by the city to helping fix it. Kampala's smartest investment isn't just in sensors or screens - It's in the young minds already imagining something better.