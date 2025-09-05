Collaboration is crucial for climate solutions

Globally the extreme weather events around the world recently offer a frightening insight of what lies ahead , addressing climate change is a complex challenge that goes beyond individual efforts. Collaborative efforts to achieve a net zero future is needed and will prevent the world from the disastrous impacts of climate change.

The rising heat waves, climate change disasters such as floods, landslides, wild fires, hurricanes and cyclones, droughts, and desertification. The food systems are constrained, compromised water supply, water and air pollution, rise in the infectious diseases, loss of biodiversity, increased greenhouse gases, etc. Climate crisis is a global problem, and it presents the planet and mankind with challenges.

Given the carbon burden that we put on this planet, we have to act fast. We are sharing a problem of climate change and we have to try to figure it out together. We have to find a way on how to collectively become stronger together and cooperate in a way that drives innovation and progress to achieve greater success. Working together will be key to our success in adapting to climate change and mitigating its impacts.

Governments, leaders, and activists across the world convened in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan in the COP 29 to review the progress of the 2015 Paris Agreement on tacking climate change, and discussed collaboration as key in achieving global climate initiatives, climate finance, carbon market regulation etc.

Collaboration is key in combating climate change and unlocking the immense potential that Africa holds through focusing areas like establishing and supporting good policies that will drive climate action , identifying practices that reduce carbon, investment in renewable energy initiatives, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, promote energy efficiency, green minerals, climate adaptation programmes, strategising on how to increase and access climate financing.

Collaboration builds the capacity to achieve climate goals, enables faster progress, enables the sharing of knowledge, and accelerates action. Furthermore, collaboration helps in pulling financial resources from governments, organisations, and individuals to support climate-related projects, promotes transparency and accountability by enabling stake holders to track progress and hold each other accountable.

Governments and African businesses should unite to collaborate on the fight against climate change and create a more sustainable future. Governments and big businesses like banks, insurers, big companies and civil society organisations are aware of the challenges faced by the communities across the region. Therefore, there is need for internal cooperation for working towards supporting the vulnerable communities that are heavily affected by the climate change impacts through climate-smart agricultural practices, improved energy efficiency, an increase in the deployment of renewable energy projects, reforestation, climate change awareness campaigns to build resilient climate groups, waste reduction and recycling , water conservation, advocacy, and policy change.

Climate change requires a global response and collaboration among countries, civil society organisations, the private sector, and individuals. By working together, we can develop effective solutions to mitigate climate change and create a more sustainable future.

Written by Modern Gumisiriza, ED at Youth for Nature Conservancy