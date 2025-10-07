Collaboration is vital in the teaching profession

This year’s World Teachers’ Day, which was observed on October 5, was celebrated under the theme “Recasting teaching as a collaborative profession,” which underscores that teaching thrives not in isolation but through shared responsibility, peer learning, and professional solidarity.

Collaboration among educators strengthens schools, enriches learning, and ensures that students benefit from a more innovative and effective teaching environment.

Digital technology is a major enabler of collaboration. Through online platforms, virtual communities, and collaborative tools, teachers can connect across schools and regions, share resources, and solve challenges together.

Yet, disparities in access to devices, connectivity, and digital skills limit the full potential of these tools. Cooperatives also strengthen collaboration, empowering teachers to pool resources, access affordable credit, and plan for professional and personal growth. Financial collaboration builds solidarity and ensures teachers can invest in their development while contributing to education transformation.

At Uganda Professional Science Teachers Union (UPSTU), we have taken significant steps to recast teaching as a collaborative profession. Through our initiatives such as the UPSTU Science Innovation Projects Competition and the ProDev Hour Programme, we are fostering an environment of collective learning, innovation and sharing of experiences.

Our cooperative, UPSTU Members’ Sacco has also proven to be a valuable platform for fostering collaboration among members, through which, teachers have been able to access affordable credit, plan for their futures, and support their professional growth.

We urge government, school leaders, teacher unions, and educators to invest in professional development, digital infrastructure, and cooperative engagement to strengthen a truly collaborative teaching profession. Together, we can build a resilient, inclusive, and innovative education system.

Dr Aron Mugaiga, General Secretary, Uganda Professional Science Teachers Union