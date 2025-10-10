Commission over clock-in: Insurance agents are winning

In Uganda, the side hustle is more than a trend, it’s a way of life. From selling handmade crafts to running online businesses, many Ugandans juggle multiple income streams to meet their financial goals. This entrepreneurial spirit has created fertile ground for careers that reward effort over hours and insurance sales is one of the most promising among them.

Insurance agency work aligns perfectly with this culture. Whether pursued as a full-time career or a flexible side hustle, it offers unmatched financial potential and personal growth.

Unlike traditional employment, where income is tied to a fixed salary and rigid working hours, insurance agents earn based on performance. The more clients they serve, the more they earn, creating a direct link between effort and reward.

This model is proving especially attractive in Uganda’s evolving economy. For many, agency work supplements their primary income, helping them cover school fees, invest in property, or support extended family.

For others, it becomes their main source of income, with top performers earning well above the national average. The flexibility to work from anywhere and set your own schedule makes it ideal for parents, students, and professionals looking to diversify their income.

The sector itself is thriving. According to the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), commissions paid to agents and brokers reached Shs42.82 billion in Q2 2025, a notable increase from Shs40.37 billion the previous year.

This growth reflects not only the resilience of the insurance industry but also the expanding opportunities for agents in Uganda. As more people recognise the importance of financial protection, demand for insurance products continues to rise.

Insurance companies have positioned themselves as leaders in empowering agents. Through structured training programmes, mentorship, and leadership development, companies transform determined individuals into world-class financial advisors.

Agents are equipped with the tools and knowledge to succeed from understanding complex financial products to mastering client relationship management.

Agents also qualify for the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), a global association founded in 1927 that represents the top 1 percent of financial professionals. MDRT membership is more than a badge of honour.

It connects agents to a global network of peers, offering access to cutting-edge insights, best practices, and international recognition. This exposure not only sharpens their skills but also elevates their professional standing.

Beyond financial rewards, insurance agents are making a meaningful impact in their communities. They serve as trusted advisors, helping families plan for the future, protect their income, and build generational wealth. In a country where financial literacy is still growing, their role is vital.

By educating clients and offering tailored solutions, agents contribute to a more financially secure Uganda. In conclusion, a career in insurance sales is more than just a job or a side hustle. It is a gateway to financial freedom, personal development, and community impact.

As Uganda’s economy continues to evolve, those who embrace commission-based work are not just surviving, they’re thriving. We believe in rewarding ambition, and our agents are proof that with the right support, anyone can build a successful and fulfilling career.

Edgar Asiimwe, Prudential Uganda.