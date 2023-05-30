Comprehending GDP differently as  the accepted parameter of growth

It’s about that time that the Shs.52 trillion budget is going to be read.

Every year, the Ministry of Finance provides data on Gross Domestic Product, which is a measure of economic activity in the country.

GDP is a globally accepted barometer of the economic health of the country and it is a keenly awaited parameter to judge the growth pattern and it measures the monetary value of final goods and services.

The concept of GDP as an indicator of economic growth, overall demand and the resultant expenditure provides a clear picture about employment status, living standards and monetary situation of the country.

In this process, GDP is the total value created in the economy since it is the value of goods and services produced in a year.

I don’t even know how economic formulas have helped me later in life but we were taught that;

GDP = C + I + G + ( X – M )

C = Consumer Spending

I = Business Investment

G = Government Spending

X – M = Net Exports (the difference between Exports and Imports).

Consumer spending includes purchases made by final users for the products and services and does not include intermediate inputs.

Similarly, sales of used goods are not included in GDP. Goods produced for captive consumption or for stocks do not form part of GDP until they are sold to the users.

The above formula is based on the ‘Expenditure Approach’ which is widely used all over the world. There are two types of GDP, namely; Nominal GDP which is without any inflation adjustment and Real GDP which accounts for the inflation impact.

With Real GDP, we can assess whether the growth is due to quantum increase or price inflation.

In today’s context, GDP serves the limited purpose of assessing the growth of expenditure during the year as compared to the previous year which can be loosely termed as economic growth.

It is also a measure of demand since the total expenditure actually incurred are for purchase of goods and services only. But Economy is not a function of demand and expenditure only.

Economic growth has to result in ameliorating the livelihoods and the living standards of the citizens. It is also incumbent on the governance structure to ensure equitable distribution of income and wealth.

GDP does not help in identifying distribution patterns among the various classes of citizens.

Another potential weakness of GDP measure is that it does not portray what goods and services have been produced.

It could be an increase in luxury goods whereas essential commodities could be languishing, indicating lopsided growth.

In fact, many items which are detrimental to human lives like cigarettes, alcohol (where Uganda is doing so well), polluting products, crime related materials are included in GDP since they are a part of spending during the year.

Moreover, GDP does not provide depreciation for depletion of natural resources and environmental damages during processing of inputs.

It is paradoxical to note that GDP is being eulogized as the single potent indicator of economic growth globally.

Even a growth by a few decimals in GDP figures creates an euphoria across the spectrum, which leads to the assertion that the country’s pace of economic progress is on an upward trend.

In the ultimate analysis, what matters to the country is the economic wellbeing and not just growth or a mere increase in output.

Social-economic factors like poverty alleviation, employment levels as well as education and healthcare system performance indices form an integral part of the economic wellbeing assessment module.

The GDP model can be retained for the limited purpose of assessing the monetary value of the output.

But it is essential for the world to evolve a new index for Economic Well Being (EWB) by incorporating holistic factors like poverty, employment, education, healthcare and any other specific factors of a particular country.

Only this would enable rational assessment of economic activity impact on the entire country’s landscape.