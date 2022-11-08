Consider conduits to mitigate the impact of never–ending excavation

One of Uganda’s opinion shapers recently wrote about the inconvenience many residents of one of Kampala’s towns underwent after an independent contractor dug a channel in a road.

Many faced challenges driving out of their homes whereas those who were out at the time the contractor dug the trench could not easily drive into their residences.

Pedestrians had to either jump mounds of earth or navigate around them.

Those who move around often, and are observant, will agree hardly a month passes without many a sidewalk, road verge or road in Kampala being excavated.

A telephone company could burrow the soil to lay fibre–optic cables to improve their customers’ Internet browsing experience or a water utility could excavate a verge to either fix or upgrade a pipe or sewer to serve the sprouting apartments’ tenants.

An urban authority could culvert a road to drain off rainwater while in other cases, an electricity utility might be installing underground power cables.

As the columnist pointed out, entities should be mindful of the social impact of their activities on communities as they are of the businesses’ governance ethics, among other considerations, and accordingly inform or engage such stakeholders before works commence.

Many are increasingly doing that, given the renewed attention to the environment, social and governance framework.

These examples would suffice to illustrate the commitment.

In 2023, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) will expand Salama Road, which runs from Kibuye via Kiruddu to Munyonyo.

Similarly, electric power distributor Umeme will install an underground power cable from Ggaba substation to Kiruddu National Referral Hospital to ensure the hospital, which currently shares electricity lines with domestic and commercial consumers, has a dedicated line, thus stable supply for operations in its theatre and for preserving of medicines, to mention but a few.

The two (KCCA and Umeme) have separately engaged, first, sections of the people’s representatives and then project affected persons in Makindye over the projects.

Others like the Uganda National Roads Authority often place adverts in wide circulating newspapers to announce planned works and the rerouting of traffic, just as the power utility does to alert consumers about planned shutdowns and their duration to allow routine maintenance of the network.

That said, while the opinion leader called for accountability on the part of entities, and for communities to hold entities accountable, there is something else that urban authorities should consider.

Where it makes sense and is safe, they could build one big/main conduit or duct in which water, telephone and electricity utilities could route pipes or cables.

The conduit should be futuristic: big enough to cater for projected growth in numbers needing the services.

The urban authorities would then recoup the investment by charging companies rent for the space.

That would spare the public the inconvenience of having to jump over mounds of earth to cross a road or hiring road gangs to push the formers’ two–wheel drive vehicles out of ruts.

Of course, there is a risk that such conduits would be a greenlight to vandals out to make a quick buck from utility cables.

But the recently enacted Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022, the regulations the Electricity Regulatory Authority is crafting to guide the implementation of the new law, and strict enforcement of the law by the police, will address such concerns.

While the prices of aluminum and copper wires are rising, a Shs1 billion fine or 13 years in prison or both for those convicted of vandalism will taper off the miscreants’ mood to wreck public infrastructure.

Rather than pay Shs1 billion fine, assuming one even has it, a vandal would reason that with that money he could buy a Shs700 million apartment in Mbuya, invest Shs100 million in stocks, Shs100 million in treasury bills and the remaining Shs100 million on tracking gorrillas in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, at Wildwaters or Kyaninga, savouring either the raging Itanda Falls or the crater lake.