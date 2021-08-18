Consider reopening churches and schools

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Since the days of the early Church many years ago, the children of God have been praying and worshipping by assembling in one place.

Unfortunately, for over a year, we cannot come together anymore, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that has to date spared no country. Every citizen of the world has had a pinch of Covid-19 in one way or another. A relative, a friend, or somebody close has succumbed to a dreadful disease that keeps changing its lethality.

That is why to date, we can only sit in front of the television and pray digitally. The tradition of coming together in one place for prayer has transitioned into online sessions, with live streaming prayers and sermons the order of worship. Schooling has also not been spared.

Today, churches and schools face a daunting task to operate, while the other part of society has been allowed to resume usual business. And crowded places with ‘bee-hive’ of activities like; shopping plazas and vending places, commuter taxis and buses are all up and running.

So, why not let churches and schools resume provided they put a good case to government? Consider granting them permission to return, given they pledge to religiously observe some special conditions. We see ‘half-capacity’ buses and taxis operating. It takes five hours for a bus to travel from Kampala to Gulu at half the number of passengers (traffic volume on the road factored in).

Occupants of the bus sit there for that time of the journey, and you have a church where service only takes about one and a half to two hours closed? Same case with shopping arcades, where buyers and sellers mix for 10 hours of the day. That is why churches and schools have a strong shout to be considered for resumption. Here is a proposal of how we can do it.

Have the church reduce its capacity to half and increase the number of services each day to accommodate everyone but people must; sanitise, disinfect and follow all other requirements. Once inside, no handshakes, no singing without masks and no queuing up for the holy host. We know how risky it is to open all places without instituting special procedures. Therefore, as a Christian community, we care enough and will not breach the SOPs. That is why all these factors must be considered before being allowed to operate.

Increase the number of prayer sessions in a day but with fewer people (where the more sessions, the better). The size of the prayer rooms should be big enough to allow social distancing. Consider outdoor prayers because it is generally less risky than closed. To enhance confidence in the process, churches and schools should have a Covid-19 coordinating task force to ensure that people follow these special conditions.

For schools, consider staggering class; starting and finishing times as well as break time. The best solution would be to inoculate learners and their teachers, like we see in many European countries, where almost every place has resumed operation. But this is a long-term option. In the interim, kindly consider allowing churches and schools to restart, considering special operating procedures.

Simon J. Mone , [email protected]






































