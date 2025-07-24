Constitutionality of criminal sessions in the justice system

The High Court indeterminate criminal sessions in the Uganda’s legal framework is an administrative arrangement of managing the hearing of criminal cases. Hearings are managed and scheduled in protracted irregular and uncertain periodical sessions as opposed to high court civil proceedings and criminal proceedings in magistrate courts. The said sessions are organised at the convenience of the Judiciary and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. These sessions cause delays in the hearing of capital cases at the expense of the accused persons and victims.

A number of accused persons spend years on remand without being heard in total contravention of their fundamental human rights as provided for under the Ugandan Constitution, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights. Article 126 (1) provides that judicial power is derived from the people and shall be exercised by the courts established under the Constitution in the name of the people and in conformity with the law and with values, norms and aspirations of the people.

While adjudicating cases of both civil and criminal nature, among the mandatory principals ought to be applied by courts include; justice shall not be delayed, justice shall be done to all irrespective of their social or economic status and substantive justice shall be administered without undue regard to technicalities. Does the system reflect on the injustice inflicted on thousands of accused persons kept on remand for years and are acquitted for being innocent upon conclusion of trials! Or victims who painfully abandon these cases upon attainment of majority age to protect their status like marriages and position.

Or accused persons on remand for years without trial. All as a result of the illegitimate protracted sessions. Article 120 (3) (b) mandates the Director of the Public Prosecutions to institute criminal proceedings against any person or authority in any court with competent jurisdiction, the ODPP owns and manages criminal cases on behalf of the State and the State being the custodian of all resources in trust of citizens, it bears not only the burden to prosecute such cases in a fair, speedy and in strict compliance with the rules of natural justice.

The onus of facilitating the prosecution of High Court criminal cases entirely lies on the Director of Public Prosecutions as counsel representing the complainant. The Court being an independent forum before which the accused and complainant appears to seek justice, its role is to ensure regular, steady and timely fixing or cause listing of such cases for hearing. Therefore, continuously keeping of accused persons behind bars for years on remand unheard as a result of the illegitimate, irregular and uncertain periodical sessions organised at the convenience of the Judiciary and the ODPP is an abuse of legal process and a blatant violation of the accused persons’ and victims’ fundamental non derogable rights. Grounds purportedly for these sessions include human resource and funds, among others which I find wanting in today’s Uganda. The current increased number of judges and prosecutors as compared to days back when the session arrangement was introduced. Most criminal cases are owned and managed by the State.

The primary purpose is because the ODPP is equipped with all necessary powers, resources and facilities to facilitate timely and fair prosecution of these cases. It is illogical for courts to claim non availability of exceptional funds to facilitate these cases, for example to facilitate witnesses! How can an impartial court facilitate a party’s witness to a case and how special are these cases and witnesses from others. This burden and obligation falls on the ODPP. Steady significant raise in budgets for the ODPP and Judiciary currently with excess funds for donation. Introduction of High Court circuits with respective judges in different parts of the country. Unnecessary expenditure on the colonial founded assessors whose opinion is not binding the trial courts. Increased number of lawyers recruited on state brief and some of the accused persons being privately represented.

Accused persons are not only discriminated against, but also unconstitutionally denied a right to a fair and speedy hearing and a right to apply for bail since bail applications in High Court are formally. The injustice being caused by this system or project extends to both the accused and the victim! For example, in cases of minors, rape and defilement, a number of victims lose interest in their cases upon attaining majority age as a result of superfluous delays to protect repute and statuses like marriage and positions. This practice also alters a number of decisions of the Constitutional Court in contravention of Article 92 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda. This has fundamentally increased the volume of backlog, increased pre-dentation cases, overcrowding of prisons and causing unnecessary expenditure by the state.

Rashid Kamulegeya, Advocate, member of Uganda Law Society and East African Law Society





