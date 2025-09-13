Consumer protection law matters for clean energy, agricultural consumers

Although the government has tried to put in place laws such as the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) Act, the National Drugs Authority Act, among others, to improve product standards and consumers’ protection, substandard clean energy and agricultural products persist in the market. This challenge is fuelled by weak enforcement, regulatory bottlenecks and low consumer awareness slowing the country’s transition to sustainability.

Last week, on September 7, the media reported that dealers in solar energy products are raising alarm over the influx of counterfeit solar systems in Uganda. Speaking at a brand refresh events for Sun King Uganda, one of the leaders said the presence of fake products in the market has increased mistrust among consumers and made many Ugandans hesitant to embrace a clean and reliable energy.

Additionally, early last week, the media also reported that according to the UNBS, 30 percent to 40 percent of seeds sold in Uganda are counterfeit. A Feed the Future survey found that over half of the seeds on the market are fake, which is unfortunate. A 2020 UNBS survey found that 70 percent of solar energy products on the market did not meet international Electro Technical Commission (IEC) and Lighting Global Standards. Another report in early 2021 found that about three to four out of every 10 solar energy systems were substandard.

In March 2024, private sector and civil society players promoting green economic alternatives for sustainable development, which addresses human rights concerns in Uganda and East Africa at large, submitted a petition to the Speaker of parliament to ensure the Consumer Protection and Management Bill timely presentation to Parliament for debate and enactment. This was submitted after the memorandum of proposals presentation to the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives by civil society organisations highlighting the urgent need to enact the Consumer Protection and Management Bill in June 2023, to protect the consumers from substandard products.

These proposals based on extensive research and consultation, outline measures that can be taken to address the challenges faced by consumers of clean energy and agricultural products. However, it is absurd that up to now, the Bill has not yet been enacted and this has resulted in numerous challenges where both clean energy and agricultural products consumers struggle with proliferation of substandard products such as low quality renewable energy devices, including solar panels for the clean energy consumers and counterfeit vaccines and veterinary drugs for the agricultural products consumers, which has contributed to animal death and increased diseases.

There is a need for government to intervene in the mainstream of consumer protection to address disparities found in the consumer-supplier relationship. Additionally, the government needs to prioritise the enactment of the Consumer Protection and Management Bill to address consumer’s challenges of counterfeit agricultural inputs and substandard clean energy products in the market. This will help in safeguarding consumers’ rights, ensuring access to affordable, reliable and high quality products and protect them from false advertisement and predatory pricing hence leading to improved products and services in the market thus enhancing the quality of life for millions of Ugandans.



