Controversy surrounding Covid-19

Last year, the world was thrown into one of the most unprecedented lockdowns with devastating socio-economic consequences in human history. The decision to lockdown the world had already been taken during a closed-door meeting at Davos, Switzerland during the 2017 ‘World Economic Forum’.

These type of meetings are held annually by a small group of billionaires that control over 90 per cent of the world’s wealth.

This group also covertly and remotely runs the puppet regimes they install and keep in power, especially in Africa, Latin America, the Americas, Middle East and Oceania.

It seems to have also successfully infiltrated even the most powerful religious organisations and/or compromised loyal members to further their sinister interests.

The social, audio, audio-visual and print media, which are all now virtually controlled by this same rich gang all united to fear-monger, scare-monger and panic-monger masses about a ‘deadly covid-19 pandemic emergency’.

Thus, corrupt and dictatorial regimes and top religious organisations, unilaterally adopted this rich gang’s imposition and enforcement of cruel and deadly Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) as the ‘official’ position! Anyone critical of this ‘official’ position had to be dealt with decisively by those reaping big from the Covid-19 ‘pandemic’: philanthropists, their corporations, task force scientists, media outlets, repressive regimes that received bribes and the infiltrated religious institutions.

Giregon Olupot,

Makerere University