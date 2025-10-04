Corporate workers must build personal brands

In the corporate world, many people primarily introduce themselves by their job title and the company they work for. Traditionally, branding focused on companies; logos, colours and slogans that distinguish one business from another.

However, in today’s hyper-competitive workplace, personal branding is equally essential. Every employee, regardless of position, should see themselves as a brand. Your personal brand is the unique value proposition you bring to the table.

Gone are the days when promotions and opportunities relied solely on tenure or qualifications. Today, visibility, credibility and influence matter just as much. Employers, clients and colleagues make decisions based not only on what you know but also on how you are perceived. So, what value do you add beyond your job title?

Consider LinkedIn, the modern marketplace of talent and ideas. Professionals with strong personal brands stand out, attract opportunities and build influence across industries. They don’t wait for recognition, they create it. Those without a brand risk blending into the noise, regardless of their competence.

Many brilliant employees remain invisible because they believe that hard work alone will speak for them. But competence without visibility is like a well-kept secret. If decision makers don’t know who you are, your chances of promotion or recognition diminish. Worse, someone less competent but more visible may seize opportunities meant for you.

Your personal brand is about clarity, consistency and authenticity. It’s essential to demonstrate competence and thought leadership in your field. Are people recognising you as a go-to person on a particular subject?

Can you confidently share insights that influence industry conversations? Developing this requires strong communication skills, especially public speaking, which can significantly enhance your personal brand. Branding without visibility is like winking in the dark, only you know what is happening.

Corporate workers must intentionally leverage platforms, networks and professional spaces to showcase their value. Present at conferences, publish opinion pieces, mentor juniors and engage actively on social media.

In an era of restructuring, downsizing and rapid technological change, personal branding acts as career insurance. A strong brand ensures your value is recognised beyond your current role or employer. If you need to transition careers, your network and reputation serve as a safety net.

Building a personal brand isn’t a quick fix; it takes years of consistent effort and deliberate positioning.

Like commercial brands that stand out after years of awareness campaigns, your personal brand requires ongoing investment. This ensures others experience your brand positively and have a compelling story to tell about you.

To strengthen your brand, speak up in meetings, write blogs or contribute articles that showcase your insights. Be mindful of your online presence, curate your social media profiles to reflect professionalism. Ensure your LinkedIn profile, posts and interactions align with your personal brand.

Most corporate employees already have a personal brand; the question is whether you are managing it intentionally or leaving it to chance. In today’s workplace, branding is no longer optional, it is a career imperative. A strong personal brand amplifies your voice, opens doors and prevents your competence from being overlooked.

While companies may own logos and taglines, your professional brand is the story you tell and the legacy you leave. Invest in it deliberately. In the marketplace of ideas, your personal brand is your power.

Edward Kasenge, Master Of Business Administration. Makerere University Business School.