Cost of crowded ambition: Uganda’s presidency or popularity contest?

Is Uganda’s presidential race becoming a theatre of ambition rather than a contest of ideas? With many individuals picking nomination forms in just the first two days, the 2026 election season has opened not only with enthusiasm but with chaos looming. This surge follows the controversial 2017 amendment to presidential qualifications, which relaxed key eligibility criteria.

Intended to promote inclusivity, the reform has instead unleashed a flood of hopefuls, many of whom lack political experience, coherent platforms, or national recognition. What was meant to deepen democracy may now be testing its limits. A crowded ballot may appear democratic, but it carries hidden costs. When dozens of candidates vie for attention, serious policy debate is drowned out by noise.

Voters are left sifting through slogans rather than substance, and the media struggles to give airtime to meaningful discourse. Beyond the noise, logistical challenges mount.

The Electoral Commission now faces the daunting task of managing a ballooning list of nominees. With limited public spaces and overlapping campaign schedules, clashing campaign trails seem inevitable. The risk of tension and even physical confrontations between rival camps cannot be ignored.

The flood of candidates also fragments the opposition. Instead of rallying behind a few strong contenders, votes are scattered across a wide field, weakening any unified challenge to incumbency. In rural areas, where civic education is limited, voters may be overwhelmed by unfamiliar names leading to confusion or even invalid ballots. Such an environment opens the door to frivolous candidacies.

Individuals seeking attention, not leadership. Without rigorous vetting or party discipline, the presidency risks being trivialised and being reduced to a platform for personal ambition rather than national service.

The intention behind amending the qualifications seemed noble. Opening up the political space and reflecting on Uganda’s youthful and diverse population. But reform without guardrails can backfire. A system that allows anyone to run without demonstrating capacity or credibility may erode public trust in the electoral process. Uganda now stands at a crossroads. The energy of political participation is palpable, but it must be channelled responsibly.

Strengthening nomination requirements, fostering party discipline, and enhancing civic education could help restore focus and integrity to the race.

As the nomination window remains open, the numbers may climb even higher. Whether this signals a vibrant democracy or a system veering off course is a question voters and history will soon answer.