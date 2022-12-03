Counter speech as a strategy to prevent hate speech in Uganda

There has been a great deal of hue and cry among the Ugandans over the scale of hate speech targeting certain members of society. Some episodes of hate speech have recently fomented or triggered instances of mob actions as counter measures in certain quarters in Uganda. It is little wonder that Uganda has recently enacted the Computer Misuse Act (2022) with specific provisions to address hate speech online. This approach has had many detractors with good reason prophesying the law will have claw back effects on freedom of expression.

While legislating against hate speech is an option, it can be abused, especially where the law does not measure up to the regional and international human rights standards on freedom of expression or where there is a strong culture of rule by law as opposed to rule of law. Arguably, Uganda has a fair measure of both.

In order that the baby is not thrown out with the bathtub, Uganda might be better off exploring other options in countering hate speech such as inaction by the affected party, Deletion/suspension of the offending content (mostly by government or platforms)and, counter speech.

Counter speech can be considered as a tactic of countering hate speech or misinformation (which is very common in the post-truth age that we live in) by presenting an alternative narrative rather than with censorship of the offending speech.

A range of strategies can be utilised by counter-speakers. For instance, they can warn the hate speaker of the harm that hateful speech would have on the affected persons; shame and label the hate speaker which would entail denouncing the speech as hateful so that cyber-bystanders are able to identify and relate to it as such; establishing affiliation with the affected person and offering messages of support or reacting to hate speech with humour.