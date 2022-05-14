Counting my 50-year journey: A true life experience of being me

As we get older many events do happen in our growth curve from being children to adolescents and then real adults to parenting. The growth curve is never straight but with God at the centre of our human existence life becomes a riddle.

Born in central Uganda present day Kampala (Kyadondo County) in the 1970’s and starting nursery school remotely then joining primary and secondary school saw me become a responsible adult groomed by very able families of grandparents, aunties, uncles and a single mother.

It may seem too obvious but sometimes we humans tend to forget to acknowledge our past which shapes the future. For myself this is what drives me to date because of the love and care I got from my close relatives whom I do cherish to having provided all they had to see that life in the future is not about me but where I come from.

Although most of those who cared for me and nurtured me are long gone still the memories of the past help to make me do what I was taught not only in school but also at home. A thing that I am very grateful about and do share with my children.

The month of May is a grand milestone in my life journey as I will be celebrating a golden jubilee of being me. I have achieved a lot over the years but the most of it all was the education and exposure which has to date helped me write many letters, articles and commentaries in the national newspapers like the Daily Monitor, New Vision and Weekly Observer since 2002 to say the least, around 100 of them focusing on key aspects such as health, education, parenting, security, ICT and democracy. I am indebted to the editors of the above media houses for the space in the last 20 years though some critics used to say “I am being too critical.”

A journey of 50 years is no mean fete in one’s life as you meet both positive and negative personalities, friends and family alike. I have interacted with thousands of people across the five continents and learnt about their cultures but most of it all is the interaction I have had with many young people at all educational levels and still do.

In life the most painful thing is death of a loved one, especially the people who help to shape your future and make you a useful human being. But as its said death is inevitable and it can occur to anyone at any time, I had to live with it but thank God for the gift of life at 50.

What the Holy Bible says about life “God said to the prophet Jeremiah, Before I formed you in the womb I knew you. Before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations. Jeremiah 1:5.

God knew this man before he was born. As he was forming in his mother’s womb God gave him his personality, talents and temperament. Jeremiah; a mighty prophet of God and the gift of God’s voice to the nations.”

One aspect of my 50-year journey God has bestowed upon me is the power of using the “pen” as a talent to write. This is the most important thing I cherish in life today and my mother is a pillar to this endeavour. To all those relatives, wife, our children, friends and work colleagues I say thank you and be blessed.