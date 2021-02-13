Counting on the existence of God

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The New Living Translation Concordance defines God as eternal and infinite spirit. It adds that God is the creator, redeemer and sovereign Lord. It further defines god as the impotent pagan deity or image of pagan deity (made of wood, metal or stone). Because God is infinite, He existed before anything else and created all things in existence (Genesis 1:1). In the beginning, God created the Heavens and the Earth.

This creation story is fully recounted in the book of Genesis. Many people doubt the existence of God, but He does exist.

The Bible teaches in John 4:24 that God is spirit. This means that one needs to be in spirit to understand God and his true nature. To live in spirit means to believe in God and be born of His spirit (John 3:5-6).

God created man in his image (Genesis 1:26 and 27). The image of God in man is not in the physical sense, but in the spirit. Man has spirit which is the life giving breath of God. It is this spirit that makes man a living being or soul. The spirit of God gives eternal life (John 3:16).

There is a strong attempt by some people to understand God. This is impossible because human beings cannot fully understand the spiritual world. The Bible says we were created in the image of God. This does not make us equal to God.

An image is a picture of something but not the real object. I hope you have ever taken a picture. Your photograph resembles you, but it is not the real you. There are many things you do that your photograph cannot do because it is just an image. We are also just images in the sight of God. If your photograph was given an opportunity to speak like you do, it would also argue about so many things concerning you.

An example is reproduction. One marries and produces children but photographs undergo reprint in order to multiply. Humans multiply differently from photographs.

John Owor,

