Countries must address climate change and energy challenges

On Sunday, July 23, the media reported that Pope Francis said recent heat waves across many parts of the world and flooding in countries such as South Korea call for urgent action to tackle climate change.

Pope Francis appealed to the leaders and the world during his Angelus message to crowds in St Peter’s Square to rapidly ditch fossil fuels and make the protection of the environment a cornerstone by limiting polluting emissions. He noted in his landmark 2015 “Laudato Si” (Praised Be) encyclical that the planet is “beginning to look more and more like an immense pile of filth”

This shows that the world’s vulnerability to climate change impacts remains a key reminder of the need to evaluate the readiness and preparedness to counter these negative and often diverse effects. The quality of life has been reduced, given the burden placed by numerous uncoordinated effects on the environment. Disease is rampant, famine and poverty are on the increase, and development is stifled and all these are caused by climate change and the energy crisis.

From November 30 to December 12, the United Nations Framework Convention on climate change (UNFCCC) will be holding its annual conference known as COP28, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It will be the 28th meeting of the conference of the parties to the UNFCCC, with the purpose to limit climate change to 1.5 Celsius (34.7 Fahrenheit) of global warming. Therefore, I call upon member states to consider the following during the conference.

COP28 conference should consider strengthening commitments to encourage countries to set more ambitious emissions reduction targets and update their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to align with the 1.5- degree Celsius global warming in the 28th UN conference.

It should also support the clean energy transition by promoting the rapid adoption and deployment of renewable energy sources like solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal by providing financial incentives and technological support to help developing nations transition from fossil fuels. This should be done by considering the social and economic impacts of climate policies, ensuring a just transition for affected communities and workers in fossil fuel-dependent industries.

Furthermore, the UN COP28 conference should consider encouraging the adoption of carbon pricing mechanisms, such as carbon taxes to internalise the cost of carbon emissions and drive investments towards low carbon technologies and mobilise developed countries to fulfil their commitment to providing climate finance to support developing nations in the climate mitigation and adoption effort.

The 28th conference should also encourage large-scale reforestation and afforestation projects to enhance carbon sequestration and biodiversity conservation.

It is crucial to recognise that addressing the climate and energy crisis requires a collective effort from all countries and stakeholders as Pope Francis is appealing to the world to tackle climate change.

The UN should enhance public awareness and education on climate change and its impacts, fostering a culture of sustainable practices and environmental responsibility by promoting international collaboration to share knowledge, best practices, and capacity building efforts to address climate and energy challenges effectively.