Coups: The ignored African solution?

A coup, like other concepts in political science, does not have a universally accepted definition, although there is a general agreement on it.

The generally agreed definition is that a coup is an illegal and overt attempt by the military or other elites within the state apparatus to unseat the sitting head of executive (head of state or head of government) and then holding power for at least seven days.

Coups may replace the regime or replace the rule. In Successful coups, the perpetrators yield power for at least seven days and anything below that is categorised as a failed coup or an attempted coup.

In Africa, since 1952, only seven years have had no coups. This is 1953, 1957, 1958, 1988, 2008, 2016 and 2018. All the other years have had coups. At least 45 countries have had attempted coups, and 36 countries have had successful coups of over seven days.

Since the inception of independence in Africa in the 1950s, more than 200 coup attempts have occurred, with more than 170 coups being successful.

Since 2017, in 18 coup attempts, 17 have happened in Africa and only one in Myanmar.

Whereas Burkina Fuso has had the highest (nine) successful coups out of 10 attempts with one failing, Sudan has had the highest (16) coup attempts with only six successful.

Ghana and sierra Leone have 10 coup attempts, Guinea Bissau nine, Benin, Niger, Nigeria with eight, although Nigeria last had a coup in 1993, Burundi with 11 coup attempts and other countries.

Why does Africa have the highest coups attempts than any other continent?

Whereas popular mass movements and uprisings are in most countries constitutionally legal and legitimate, as well as people-centered, the final decision on the success of a coup is determined by the decisions of the military.

Countries with high rates of poverty and poor governance, as well as long-serving leaders, are high risk to coups like it was in Sudan. In the end, popular uprisings and protests against the long serving leaders, civil conflicts and civil wars have induced an opportunity for the coups to return to Africa. Sudan is a good example as the public rose to protest against a long serving Gen Omar Bashir, who had been in power up to 2019 since 1989 after unseating another government.

Countries with high perceived insecurity resulting from terrorism and insurgencies, with leaders who lack both military and citizens legitimacy have been apt to coups and such factors are cohabited in the Sahel region thus the nurture and nature of coups. Niger, Burkina Fuso and Mali are typical examples.

Most African countries that experienced many coup attempts are poor with low gross domestic product.

Disloyalty of the military to the Executive and either way has also threatened and caused coups, for instance in Niger, Burkina Fuso and most of the Sahel region. Whereas some executives have bought military loyalty through huge military expenditure, there is a positive relationship that huge military spending governments have not experienced coups.

Disloyalty mostly occur when the military and political elites hold fundamental diametrically opposed opinions about the internal insecurity like insurgencies, popular mass uprisings and terrorist attacks facing the country. Thus, the military who casually have less motivations to uphold loyalty than the head of executive suspects, decide otherwise.

Other causes of coups included international interference.

Post-coup governance

Coups have not been the ultimate solutions to the issues raised by the perpetrators. Coups have been more likely to derail the process of democratic consolidation as well as or democratisation as seen in Mauritania, Thailand and other countries.

Although the military was instrumental in the coup Mauritania coup in 2005 , it didn’t install a government of its own as coup leaders banned the military from running and contesting in the elections.

On the other hand, coups can have opposite effect by unseating a long serving leader from power like Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe in 2017 and initiate democratisation.

Coups can further lengthen civil wars by instigating continuous government instability as seen in Democratic republic of Congo after the overthrow of Mobutu Sese Seko in 1997, and in Sudan post 1989 coup.

On the other side, coups may shorten civil wars and civil conflicts when they bring to power leaders who induce power sharing governments and agreements between the different civil factions, as well as conciliatory leaders like Thomas Sankara of Burkina Fuso in 1983 and Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria in 1999.

Conclusively, coups can be effective, though not perfect in the democratic consolidation. However, they can still be adversely compelling too. They lack a uniform impact on stability, economic stability and internal threats thus coups, although illegal, can have positive impacts or negative consequences. Where there is a coup, it’s unpredictable of the outcome, hence awaiting.

Aarons Mwesigye, Student of Political science at Kampala University.