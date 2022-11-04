Covid-19 is not a routine disease

I have seen an advertisement for a consultant by an entity called fhi360 that is supposedly supporting the Ministry of Health. The consultant is expected to develop a national plan for integrating Covid-19 vaccination into routine vaccination programmes. Now I am not a Covid-19 denier and have been twice jabbed and have been to Kiruddu National Referral Hospital for a booster but was turned away.

But there is no doubt that throughout the world there have been many anti-vaxxers when it comes to Covid-19. There are perhaps millions of Ugandans that have refused the jab because they are not sure it is safe and for others because various social media have broadcast all sorts of stories about the Coronavirus pandemic itself but also about the vaccine for the virus.

It has not helped that certain well-known personalities around the world are vaccination sceptics.

So when some non-national entity in the country, albeit under the cover of a national Ministry, wants to develop a plan and strategy to incorporate Covid-19 vaccines into routine vaccinations, I have every reason to pose questions and raise a few warnings.

Readers will recall the hullaballoo that erupted when it was proposed to compulsorily vaccinate school children and students against Covid-19. I think I recall correctly that even Parliament had a bit to say against the plan. It is also a fact that the “routine vaccination” referred to in the advert and in the intended plan is that of infants, including newly-born babies for it is they that are routinely vaccinated, not septuagenarians like me. So really we are on the dangerous slope if we introduce Covid-19 vaccines into our newly-born kids and young citizens without the necessary informed consent of their parents.

To vaccinate for an emergency is understandable but not surreptitiously to vaccinate without informed consent.

The second caution is that routine vaccinations have been taking place and have been useful in curbing diseases such as measles, polio, tuberculosis and others. Most parents have voluntarily brought their children to be vaccinated against those diseases because a certain trust has been painstakingly nurtured and confidence built in those routine vaccinations.

If Covid-19 is to be incorporated into those programmes, there arises the danger that all vaccines will become suspect. Parents could stop bringing children to be vaccinated for the traditional diseases and the country could start experiencing cases of nearly forgotten diseases such as polio in children.

So I would advise (and demand no consultancy fee) that Covid-19 is not a routine disease. Keep on jabbing the most at-risk people – mostly us oldies on a volunteer basis. But please, please keep it far away from routine vaccination programmes.

HGK Nyakoojo