Create an inclusive and supportive environment for skills development

A report on skills sheds light on what it calls the critical role of skills development in shaping the lives of young individuals saying a growing interest in STEM-related TVET courses shows a positive shift towards embracing technical and vocational education and training.

The report says that listening to the voices of young people, the barriers to their success are financial constraints, mental health concerns, and access to lifelong learning opportunities.

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is well placed to meet these demands by reducing access barriers to the world of work, ensuring that skills gained are relevant, recognised and certified, promoting green skills and practices, and offering skills development opportunities for youth who are not in education, employment and training.”

With advances in technology and shifting labour market dynamics increasingly calling for agile and adaptable skillsets, it is crucial that we empower young people to navigate these changes effectively.

The first step towards empowering youth is to create a safe and supportive environment that encourages youth to take risks and learn from their mistakes. This can be achieved by fostering a culture of open communication, where youth feel comfortable sharing their ideas and opinions without fear of judgment or ridicule.

By doing so, it promotes diversity and encourages people to share their unique perspectives and experiences hence leading to a more comprehensive understanding of different cultures, backgrounds, and ways of thinking. It also helps to break down stereotypes and biases that can hinder progress

Similarly, a supportive environment provides individuals with the necessary resources, guidance, and feedback to develop their skills. It also fosters a culture of continuous learning and improvement. When people feel supported, they are more likely to take risks, try new things, and push themselves out of their comfort zones.



Furthermore, we need to set clear goals and objectives that help everyone involved in the skills development process understand their roles and responsibilities. This can help them create a sense of purpose and direction, which can motivate individuals to take an active part in their own development regardless of their background, gender, age, race, or any other factor

Additionally, the youth should also be provided access to resources and support systems that can help youth overcome any barriers they may face in their journey towards skill development. This can include access to funding, technology, and other resources that can help them achieve their goals. When people feel valued and respected, they are more likely to work together effectively towards common goals. This leads to better communication, increased productivity, and improved outcomes.

Therefore, stakeholders need to work on strengthening digital skills in education and integrating the use of AI technology; fostering private sector engagement and collaboration; updating the curriculum; fostering inclusivity and equity in skills development; and encouraging and facilitating environmental sustainability and climate change literacy, as well as corporate mentorship and lifelong learning.