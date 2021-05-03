Cross-border procurement might be a good concept

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The uptake of collaborative cross-border procurement has been gaining traction in recent years and could be considered in Uganda’s public procurement reforms. Cross border procurement is a fairly new concept that should be given a try because there is alot to learn from other countries that have already embraced it.

In Uganda, the Standard Gauge railway is one of the projects where cross-border procurement is being used. But according to Bosco Lotte Bogere, a procurement officer, collaborative procurement could take longer to work in other projects because there is no law to stop it.

This means there is need to have some policies fixed before it is fully embraced. He says the key difference between cross-border procurement and ordinary procurement is that it happens between different countries which work together for a common cause with an intention to make it successful.

“What can make cross-border procurement run smoothly is having open disclosure where work will be done in a transparent way,leaving no room for any of the parties to complain,” says Lotte. He advises whoever is planning to venture in collaborative cross-border procurement to make sure that they work according to a contract which stipulates clear terms and conditions that should be applied while the venture is kicking off.

He adds that the companies should read the documents well and understand them before signing a new contract. Mr Benson Turamye, the executive director at Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets

Authority says collaborative procurement has many benefits for both countries because there is increased capital in addition to various skills that will be offered by different experts.

Advertisement

“There is always something good that comes from such ventures as long as the parties involved are not corrupt and have the same target to achieve,” says Mr Turamye.

He believes that technology will solve the issue of corruption which starts with conflict of interest which seems to be eating up procurement world.

The key difference between cross-border procurement and ordinary procurement is that it happens between different countries which work together for a common cause with an intention to make it successful.

Caleb Nasasira, calebnasasira08@gmail.com