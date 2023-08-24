Customer care: Dear employee, take your bad manners ‘that way’

As a business owner or an employee, your main lifeline is having customers continue to flock your business for products or services.

There should never be moments where the customer is having second thoughts just because of how you made them feel. If you don’t have the emotional intelligence to treat your customer right, at least have the bare minimum of just good manners.

A friend of mine visited her bank branch at Lugogo recently to withdraw some money. This branch has two sections which serves different segments of customers. Because of the queues one of the staff members asked her to move to the “high end” section to be served there.

As soon as the teller keyed in her account number, she retorted….” people with such account balances should be served from the other side, not here”. My friend responds, saying it was a bank staff that requested her to come to this high end, otherwise she was comfortable waiting in line on the other side. The teller then says, “Okay but next time you know where you belong”.

In those few seconds, my friend wanted the ground to open and swallow her! She wanted to turn around and tell the customers behind her, “by the way I have slightly over Shs10 million on the account.”

She also felt like challenging the teller to check if she had the “high end” money on her staff account as well.

In another bank incident, my sister goes to her bank a second day to complete an online registration process and waits at a desk from about 8:30am to a few minutes to 10am. When the desk owner arrives, my sister kind of mentions how she has been waiting for a long time. Without any remorse, the answer given is, “I have other things to do before I come to this desk …. I start work here after 10am.”

My sister looks around to check if she had missed the notice in the banking hall that says work at this desk starts at 10am and there was none.

I don’t think anyone would want to be seen near these banks again after being treated like that.

This week I went out perfume shopping with my sister and ended up in a known perfume and cosmetic shop at Acacia Mall. A young lady in the shop approaches us and shows us some of the perfumes which were in the Shs1 million and above ranges. We then ask if she could show us the ones that were in the Shs500,000 and below range since that was our budget. She rolls her eyes, twitches her face (I wish I could practically show you) and reluctantly shows us a row of our “class” of perfumes. We were in shock! We just walked out of that shop without another word. We spent our money in another shop.

Honestly where is this school of bad manners? Are there awards being given? What does it take to be humane?

In another event, I was at the pay counter in one of the large supermarkets in Naalya where the cashier must have been having a really bad day. Ahead of us in the queue was a customer who had just paid for items using mobile money and had sent Shs100 short. He got a whole mouthful about how he now needed to send Shs500 because you cannot send less by mobile money. I was too embarrassed on his behalf and offered to pay the Shs100. Then Madam cashier went on to speak ill of her employer, regarding a policy the company had.

Fast forward it was my turn, so I asked for an empty box. “Go and ask the customer care people there,” she said, pointing with her mouth.

Of course, I know the easiest option is to sell me a plastic bag but I prefer boxes for ease of disposal. I walked to the customer service desk, asked for a box and came and packed the goods myself.

She was not “easy on the eye” so that maybe it could justify her bad manners. I don’t think such people make it far in jobs, business, relationships or even in life generally.

In another story, a friend’s contact number was involuntarily used as a next of kin contact (not a guarantor) to a money lending company. One day he receives a call demanding that he must cause the borrower to pay up urgently….... or else. Or else what?

“I will call you as many times a day, even when you block the mobile number, we shall use another. We don’t care who you are, we are dot com. If you want to find us, you can come to Kingdom Kampala….”

He tries to provide information to the caller about what the Law says in such instances. They were not hearing any of it and true to their word they harassed him with phone calls. I am well aware that when you are dealing with loan collection there is a certain level of firmness required but shouldn’t there be some decorum in loan recovery?

For the bare minimum I believe we should be professional in our areas of work, but if you don’t understand what that means, at least just be a good human being.