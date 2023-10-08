Customer experience is the bedrock of any successful organisation

Customer experience is the overall perception that a customer has about the products or services provided by any organisation.

For any business, building a loyal customer base can be seamless if you give customers a great experience, which is important in building a great relationship with them.

When you invest in building a great customer experience, your business stands to earn more sales, retain more customers, and create stronger relationships. All these will push the business forward in today’s competitive market.

Customer experience builds trust. When your business gives exceptional customer service, your company is building trust with those customers and is focused on strengthening existing relationships while building loyalty. Every touch point presents a unique opportunity to offer excellent customer experience and customers will more often than not appreciate that. They must believe that as a business, you will go out of your way to provide solutions to their needs.

When it comes to financial institutions specifically, we can see customers’ needs are changing and they know their rights with specific expectations, especially in the area of fast, frictionless, and personalised experiences.

Banking practices have now become more dynamic as most of them have fully embraced the use of digital technology, which is a banking channel that should still offer the best experiences for all customers at all times. Customer experience (CX) is proving to be the strategic differentiator for banks at the different service points.

There are a number of initiatives that should be put in place to ensure customer experience is better each day at every touch point.

These include, but not limited to improved technology of digital channels, connecting with customers each day to keep closer for their needs to be handled immediately, capturing their voices through the different channels and surveys, regular training of all staff to ensure they are all well equipped with the required skills and knowledge to deliver exceptional service to customers.



So banks have an opportunity to start with the customer in mind for the best experience, unlike some other sectors which may be plagued with legacy issues, finding it difficult to revamp or even overhaul their systems, processes or people policies. Some of them are just realising that every decision must start with putting customers first.

Financial institutions have the unique and clear opportunity to incorporate customer experience management as a key focus and driver of their business strategy.

This way, they ensure the right technology, solutions, products, data, among others, are in place to serve their customers excellently.



In driving and ensuring the best customer experience to customers, data is very key at the early stages.

Banks have to consciously design their data management strategy, set up a customer insight and analytics team that will consistently measure, review and understand customer behaviour. Insight is invaluable to any business. It tells you who your customers are, what they want and how you can improve your services or products to serve them better.

To all financial institutions, be deliberate, understand who your customers are and what they want. Don’t be everything to everyone, start with insight.

This will drive your technology, people and process decisions. Let your customers, through feedback, stir the ship. This will guide your strategy and deliver your revenue and growth objectives.

Delivering excellent customer experience does not happen by accident, it has to be a deliberate focus on the things that matter in every business.