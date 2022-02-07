Customer experience matters

Every moment in life is an experience! This could be while taking a nature walk, driving to work, in a meeting, shopping, in a hospital or even while asleep.

Some experiences are so awesome that you want to stand on the mountain top and tell the world about it, while in some cases the experience is so crappy or outright terrible that even the mountain top is not high enough to vent out about how you feel.

Of course, we also have the neutral experiences where you actually felt nothing in particular. Your basic need was fulfilled.

Either you walked into a shop, bought your item and walked out-no hassle, no delays, money exchanged hands and off you went. This could be your banking experience or even your drive home. You almost don’t remember anything to talk about.

For now, I would like to draw attention to the former experiences and some effects they have on our lives, businesses and relationships.

A few months ago, I walked into a shop on Jinja road where we intended to buy bathroom and toilet accessories for a house.

Walking through the elegant glass doors, we approached a desk where two beautiful girls sat and we stood for what seemed like two whole minutes without them raising their eyes from the phones they were scrolling. Eventually we were noticed when I said “I don’t think we are wanted here”.

Of course, there was an apology then an excuse but the damage was already done. Because we were the ones looking for items, we agreed to be shown around.

When we asked for some thing else, the response was “it is far in the show room at the back” giving us the impression that there was unwillingness to go this extra mile.

Did we shop there? Of course not. Will I recommend any one to go there? Definitely not. Will I try going back again? Are you kidding me?

My mind went to the shop owner who might have been wondering why sales are low and poor man or woman might have blamed it on Covid or the economy!

On the flip side, early this year my son took me out to dinner at a fine restaurant in Kololo and I had a memorable experience.

Right from the gentleman who did the valet parking who assured me not to worry because my car was safe, where he will be when my meal is done and even wishing me an enjoyable meal.

The waiters were equally good as they were polite and recommended the popular dish which was a great culinary adventure for me because I had not tried it before-- It was delicious.

After our meal, the valet gentleman recognised us immediately and brought us the right car. He even asked if he could drive it out of the hotel parking to make it easier for me to drive off--wow!

So, will I go back --of course. Did I mind the price? I am sorry what? I don’t even remember because it did not matter. Will I recommend people? Definitely. I posted pictures on my status immediately and told every one who asked.

The hotel has probably had a few referrals from me but I will take my whole family next time and that is repeat business for the owner.