Customer experience month: Are you living up to your slogan?

October is a customer experience month, which is a wonderful time for business to celebrate their customers. The energy is high and creativity is at its peak on what can be done to engage, thank and even get valuable feedback from customers.

If you have been in banks, telecoms, insurance companies and many other business premises, they all have a theme going on in the month of October. Some have come up with new slogans, others are riding on the existing customer values of the business, and the staff are looking great. You and I may have received an SMS or email from our service providers all in the hope of getting a share of mind and ultimately a share of the wallet.

Great customer experience does not just happen, it requires consistent leadership support. The key word here is ‘consistent’. When the leadership considers customer experience important once in a while, the front liners will do exactly the same. I hope during this customer experience month, the slogans and catchphrases are carefully crafted and are actually implemented for existing and future customers and not just a tick-box exercise.

According to SERVQUAL (Service Quality) model used to measure service quality, any service provider must be able to provide five critical elements of service:

• Tangible - This is the appearance of the environment where the product or service is being delivered, online or physical, it is the look and feel. This also includes the people. Is your business space appealing? Are your people dressed for the part?

• Reliability- Ability to produce a desired result at any given time. It speaks a lot to consistency of the product or services provided by the business. Are your products and services reliable?

•Empathy- Care, effort and genuine concern for the customer. Being able to understand the customer wants and needs. Is it about what the business has (straight jacket policies) or does everyone in your business understand that it is about what your customers want (of course within reason)?

• Assurance-This refers to the level of confidence that a customer has about the quality of your products or services. Do you deliver exactly what you say you will deliver all the time, in other words, can I trust you?

• Responsiveness - The willingness and ability of employees of a business to respond to a customers’ needs quickly. Do all your staff understand your products and services, are they agile, can they think on their feet to provide quick solutions for customers? If you the answer is, ‘yes’ to all the five critical elements, you are definitely on the right road to reaping positive results on customer loyalty and referrals. If you have some areas with ‘no’ as the answer, this might be a good time to reflect on what is really important for the business.

Does customer experience have a place at the decision making table in your business or it is an orphaned child who has to struggle explaining the ROI (Return on Investment) every time they put up their hand to speak? Are slogans, mission statements, values of your business actually engrained in the people running the business or they are just good to have, plastered everywhere and dormant, only to be picked up in the customer experience month?

Truth be told, consistent great customer experience delivers better outcomes for customers, employees and organisations.

Babra Mehangye Kahima,