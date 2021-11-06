Customers should be treated better

By Prof. G. W. Kanyeihamba

DHL has been my carrier for decades delivering safely and in a timely manner my parcels to my relatives abroad. Conversely, when relatives and friends sent me parcels, they also arrive intact and safely.

Recently however, the Kampala DHL branch appears to have been taken over by people who are amateurs and are embarrassingly inefficient.

About three months ago, I received a big parcel containing items sent to me from the UK. As usual, the then efficient and professional staff at DHL Kololo delivered my parcel intact and untouched.

On Monday October 26, I received a call from telephone number 0312210006 where an attendant told me there was a parcel for me, which I should go and collect. I told her that there is an outstanding arrangement with the DHL that parcels addressed to me should be delivered by DHL at an address I provided and I named. An hour later, another woman called and assured me that my parcel had been delivered at the address I had given.

My driver and I arrived at that address in the afternoon of the same day. The people at the address checked everywhere and there was no parcel for me.

We proceeded to the DHL Kololo Kampala on the following day and as earlier advised. When we arrived, a young attendant, without saying hello or good morning, rudely said: “Do you have an ID”, I said yes madam as I handed her my ID. She went back inside the building and I never saw her again.

As we waited anxiously, I sent my companion to go and see what had happened.

Lo and behold, the same attendant was busy having conversation with a woman sitting in the office and appeared to have forgotten about me. My companion asked her, “Where is the parcel, the professor is still waiting?” The lady tossed the ID to the companion with the words, “Tell him there is no parcel for him here”.

I had wanted to get advice from DHL on their procedures, so I requested my companion to call the her so she could advise me. He went back and and returned saying, “She has refused to come and see you again.”

I lost power in my legs, I am unable to walk so I am in a wheelchair. My driver and my companion put me in the wheelchair and pushed me into the DHL’s office. When the girl saw me, she ran away.

Seated at the counter, there was a tall beautiful elderly woman who reminded me of a Dinka woman. I said good morning but I think she was deaf and dumb because she did not respond. Seated in a quiet manner, was another woman who appeared to be a customer.

Naturally, I complained about the manner in which I had been treated since the day before. No one said anything about my complaints.