Dangers of locking out pregnant girls in schools

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

A 2020 Sauti Za Wanainchi survey found that nearly 80 percent of Ugandans are worried about the rate of teenage pregnancy as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic

Most back-to-school news has focused on a speech by Bishop James Ssebagala of Mukono Diocese who directed teachers in Church of Uganda-founded schools to block pregnant or breastfeeding students despite a government directive that makes it illegal.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.