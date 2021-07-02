Deal with Covid-19 stigma

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Social stigma in the context of health is the negative association between a person or group of people who share certain characteristics and a specific disease.

In an outbreak, this may mean people are labelled, stereotyped, discriminated against, treated separately, and/or experience loss of status because of a perceived link with a disease.

The level of stigma associated with Covid-19 is based on some factors, for instance, it is a disease that is new and for which there are still many unknowns about it. In addition, this makes it difficult to associate with others due to fear.

It is understandable that there is confusion, anxiety, and fear among the public. Unfortunately, these factors are also fuelling harmful stereotypes.

The current Covid-19 outbreak has provoked social stigma and discriminatory behaviours against people of certain ethnic backgrounds as well as anyone perceived to be in contact with the virus.

Stigma can undermine social cohesion and prompt possible social isolation of groups, which might contribute to a situation where the virus is more, not less, likely to spread. This can result in more severe health problems and difficulties controlling a disease outbreak. Stigma can drive people to hide the illness to avoid discrimination, prevent people from seeking health care immediately, and discourage them from adopting healthy behaviours.

Stigma and fear around Covid-19 needs to be addressed through understanding the disease itself, building trust in reliable health services and advice, showing empathy with those affected, adopting effective, practical measures for the safety of people and their loved ones.

How we communicate about Covid-19 is critical in supporting people to take effective action to help combat the virus.

To avoid fuelling fear and stigma, an environment has to be created in which the virus and its impact can be discussed and addressed openly, honestly, and effectively.

Government, citizens, media, key influencers and communities have an important role to play in preventing and stopping stigma surrounding patients and survivors.

Communicate support and encouragement for those who are on the frontlines of response to this outbreak (health care workers, volunteers, community leaders etc.). Facts, not fear, will stop the spread of coronavirus. Share facts and accurate information about the disease, challenge myths and stereotypes, and choose words carefully. The way we communicate can affect the attitudes of others.

Doreen Asasira, doreenasasira6@gmail.com