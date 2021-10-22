Deal with errant city boda boda riders

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The traffic situation in Kampala has become a matter of life and death. The motorcyclists also known as boda boda have decided to take matters into their own hands in terms of justice.

It should be noted that most of the traffic consists of boda boda riders of which lately, there’s basically just a lane of traffic jam. Most Ugandans opt for this means of transport not because it’s the safest but because its affordable, fast and can manoeuvre the crazy traffic jam on roads.

But with the recent cases of violence involving boda boda, riders, one wonder whether it’s safe to drive on the streets of Kampala.

Not only are many boda boda riders reckless on the road, they are also rude when approached. So many Ugandans have had an encounter with these riders, they tend to squeeze their way through the traffic, which causes them to damage people’s cars and also cause accidents.

When caught on the wrong side of the law, they simply flee away and not pay for damages.

The boda boda riders often have a sense of brotherhood for one another and can easily gang up. For instance the latest incident involving Aziz Bashir, a former driver with United Nations.

The Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola, has ordered the director of Traffic and Road Safety to carry out an aggressive type of traffic enforcement targeting indiscipline and erratic boda boda riders. All we await is for such measures to be effectively implemented. Government should find a way of implementing boda boda free zones to curb the high number of road accidents and as well as promote security since riders have become a security menace.

Advertisement

Cynthia Ruth Abalo

Makerere University

