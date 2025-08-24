Dealing with flooding requires collective effort

For generations, Uganda’s rains have been a source of life replenishing water sources, supporting agriculture, and sustaining ecosystems. Yet today, what was once a blessing increasingly brings destruction. Each rainy season now displaces families, destroys livelihoods, and, tragically, claims lives.

Disasters are about to happen it’s simply a matter of when. According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Annual Report on Uganda, 2024, floods and landslides in May 2024 affected 39,185 people (about 8,011 households) across 14 districts, with roughly 3,080 households displaced. Emergency response efforts, supported by the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) and other humanitarian actors, targeted these populations.

Additional flooding events in the western region between August and September 2024 affected nearly 44,400 people, displacing approximately 25,400, and causing severe damage to homes, schools, water points, and health facilities. These figures underscore the growing frequency and severity of flood-related disasters, trapping vulnerable households in cycles of poverty and food insecurity. Uganda’s plight mirrors the wider region.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that in 2024, heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides across East Africa affecting Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, Burundi, and Tanzania impacted 1.6 million people, with 473 deaths and nearly 410,350 people displaced, Uganda among the hardest hit.

The widespread destruction highlights that Uganda’s challenges are part of a broader climate-related crisis across the Horn of Africa. Climate scientists have long warned of such shifts. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC, 2021) projects that extreme rainfall events in East Africa will become more frequent and intense due to global warming.

This puts low-lying and poorly drained urban areas, such as Kampala, at high risk, further compounded by unregulated construction, blocked drainage channels, and rapid urban growth. The economic toll is sobering. IMF and World Bank estimates indicate that natural disasters, including floods, cost Uganda 3–5% of GDP annually, through lost infrastructure, damaged crops, and increased healthcare expenses.

Repeated destruction of schools, health facilities, and roads diverts resources from long-term development. Government and humanitarian partners have made progress. Early warning systems, partly supported by URCS and international partners, now provide alerts up to five days in advance.

In Butaleja District, solar-powered sirens warn communities when rivers rise dangerously, although coverage currently reaches only a fraction of those at risk. Beyond infrastructure, local resilience is crucial.

District Disaster Management Committees (DDMCs) coordinate preparedness, response, and recovery at the community level, mobilizing resources, coordinating stakeholders, and supporting vulnerable households.

Community radios, schools, faith organizations, and volunteer groups supplement these efforts with awareness campaigns, disaster preparedness training, and environmental stewardship programs.

Public education campaigns emphasize simple but vital actions, such as avoiding dumping waste in drains and participating in community clean-ups. These grassroots initiatives foster a culture of preparedness and collective responsibility, crucial for reducing vulnerability.

Most importantly, relocation from high-risk zones—including the slopes of Mount Elgon—must move beyond rhetoric to practical, well-funded resettlement programs that secure both housing and livelihoods, with close involvement of local leaders and affected communities to ensure acceptance and sustainability.

Flooding is no longer a seasonal inconvenience—it is a national emergency. It disrupts lives, erodes development, and threatens Uganda’s progress.

The government cannot address it alone, and citizens cannot endure it silently. Tackling floods requires collective action: policymakers enforcing laws, engineers designing resilient infrastructure, local committees and media driving awareness, and communities protecting their environments.

If Uganda rises to this challenge, the rains can once again be a blessing—nourishing people, farms, and the economy rather than a recurring disaster washing them away.

Ivan Munguongeyo, Performance Monitoring Evaluation and Reporting Officer at Uganda Red Cross Society