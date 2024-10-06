Dear Dr Munini Mulera, Tingasiga Tasigantomi

I am deeply humbled and profoundly honoured to have read your memoirs about Gayaza High School with immense affection and empathy. Your straightforward yet prosaic article resonates profoundly, reflecting memories of a glorious era when Gayaza High School was a beacon of excellence.

It reminds me of how my daughter was denied Senior one entry last year despite her impressive aggregate score of 5, leaving me utterly perplexed. The subsequent revelation that her slot had been "sold" to some other school left me baffled.

Be it as it may, your memoirs serve as a clear manifestation of the former glory of Uganda's education system and its contemporary counterparts. It is truly laudable that Gayaza High School has consistently upheld its exemplary standards in academic excellence and cultural preservation, notwithstanding the multitude challenges facing Uganda's education sector, which have lamentably diminished its overall quality.

Kudos to the visionary foundation bodies and illustrious alumni of such a mighty school. Reflecting on the class of 1967 sparks my medulla oblongata of Obote's monumental decision to abolish monarchies. Putting this aside, the world's population has surged from three billion to eight billion by 1967, while Uganda's has grown from nine to 45 million. This rapid growth probably poses significant challenges in providing quality education as the government did not prepare enough to handle huge numbers. Sarcastically, it was able to provide the best security to this big increased population.

I have observed that the distinguished individuals you mentioned, including yourself, emerged from humble rural backgrounds, exemplifying the notion that education was once the great _"equaliser."_ regrettably, those days are behind us. Even prestigious institutions like Gayaza High School have become prohibitively expensive for ordinary parents.

Notable figures like Prof Justice George Kanyeihamba, attended Nyaruhanga Primary School, and former prime ministers Dr Ruhakana Rugunda and John Patrick Amama Mbabazi, attended Rwere Primary School,Prof Joy Kwesiga - Kihanga Girls School, Prof Ezra Suruma - Kacerere Primary School et al demonstrate that exceptional performance can emanate from unexpected backgrounds.

This is now a rarity, as liberalised education has prioritised profit over quality, fostering an environment where students are trained to excel in exams rather than receive holistic education.

You cannot do away with exam malpractice in these mushroomed private schools. Although regulatory bodies exist, corruption has rendered them ineffectual. Gayaza High School remains one of the few beacons of excellence.

The Education Policy Review Commission, led by Maj Amanya Mushega, inspires optimism for meaningful reform as we wait for its report soon. The previous review in 1992, chaired by Prof Senteza Kajubi, resulted in the Government White Paper, but emerging global needs have necessitated a new review.

Thank you, Dr Munini Mulera, for your perspicacious insights into the past. Your willingness to share wisdom with fellow Ugandans is truly commendable.