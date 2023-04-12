Dear Gen Museveni, it’s time to hang up the boots

We do reckon you found a shambolic state, one that stunk with tribalism, sectarianism, nepotism, insecurity, corruption, among others.

Although it’s important to note that the economy wasn’t very vibrant at the time, we didn’t have choking debts like we do today, the level of corruption was not as much as it is to date. And yes, we appreciate you. You galvanised the country and brought it back to a semblance of order.

You have remarkably built a generally disciplined, strong and professional army (UPDF) which has fostered peace throughout the country. This is one of your greatest achievements. Against that background, we do hold you in high regard as indeed a unique leader who has had the ability not replicated by many people in steering the ship, not allowing arrogance to override.

Your insouciant creative personality and wisdom has sidestepped roadblocks that have brought those before you to their knees. It’s not serendipitous that therefore you’re an embodiment of the NRM party.

However, to carry forward the gains of your foundation and the subsequent success you have achieved for our motherland, it’s time also you called it quits.

The most precious gift you would ever bestow upon the country is to relinquish power out of your own volition. This could be your greatest contribution to Uganda and Ugandans as a people.

We have gone through circumvented, modified and eliminated constitutional clause romance, with a deceit of improving citizens’ livelihoods but it has failed. The more you cling to power, the more you’re taking us back.

Clinging to power has entrenched corruption networks and inequality as some groups are excluded from leadership and sector of the economy. Those who have looted and plundered the country find you and your rule as their own sanctuary and shield.

Severally, such sycophants of the regime allude to mooting a strategy for you to return and contest in 2026 with their infamous and yet unpopular slogan/mantra of “ Jajja tova ku ballot” which I find quite unfortunate. Unemployment is itching every corner of the country, nepotism has returned to full gear, poverty is biting hard at unprecedented level and the economy in totality has gone to the dogs.

We know how some regions of the country like Busoga and Karamoja are yawning and swimming in a “pool of poverty” without any one’s rescue. Poverty alleviation programmes are so abstract and over ambitious.

The education sector has dwindled and continues to decline with the discriminatory salary enhancement. The small section of regime apologists cannot sit down and find remedies to such hard- biting challenges but they are rather wasting the taxpayer’s resources promoting unpopular agendas.

Additionally, majority of the young population seem to be fed up of the gerontocratic face of Ugandan leaders whose aim is to cling to power and protect their wealth other than improving their livelihoods. These and more, signals that the returns of your continued stay in office has taken a negative stance.

In Busoga we have a saying; “ Nakina obulungi ava mwidiiro” meaning that “even he who dances best, leaves the stage” I beseech You to heed this Kisoga proverb, and leave the stage to the young generation such that you remain as our encyclopedia to give advice.

George Mubiru, Jinja- based researcher, senior teacher and NRM mobiliser



