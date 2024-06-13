Dear government of Uganda

I am writing to thank you for coming to check on me after such a long time. Sometimes when I look at the state of our roads and schools or when I bounce at the health centre IV, where I go hoping to get free treatment, I feel as if you have forgotten me. But just when I am about to despair, I get a mosquito net as a reminder of your care. I do not want to sound ungrateful, but when I consider your potential, I feel as if it is not bad to aspire for more than a mosquito net. I have also partaken of the immunisation drives although I am yet to benefit from the prosperity programmes. I guess that could be because I once had a run in with our local chairman and so that is not your fault really.

I cannot even begin to tell you how my whole household and I were excited when we heard that you would come to visit us, but when you threw in that public holiday sweetener, our joy overflowed.

However, later, we grew apprehensive when after a week no one knocked on our door. It reminded me of that time when no one would come for my visitation days at school. If you have never had this experience, it is as isolating as it is traumatising. But one day on my way from work I met two young girls with tablets who seemed to be taking a leisurely walk in the neighbourhood.

I was emboldened to talk to them because I noticed the fancy tablets had been issued by you, and thank God I did, because they asked whether I had been counted. As I was starting to launch into my week-long lament of being left out again, they asked whether they could count me and that is how I got counted.

Thank you again for the kind of representatives you sent; unlike those that drive us off roads with their deafening sirens, these were relatable. Please do not think I am complaining about the officials with sirens, I understand they do this for our good since they are usually in a hurry to go and negotiate a poverty alleviation loan.

And oh those questions, so detailed and so personal. I felt particularly touched by you wanting to know whether I had ever gone to bed hungry because of lack of food. I wish I had not given up my journaling, then I would have given you more reliable details. I was also flattered that you wanted to know all the details already in the national database, I guess that will keep me on your mind.

I also felt comforted that it is not just my husband who sometimes does not come back home and that other people hear strange voices and get premonitions too. Otherwise, why would those details be required official documentation? Just out of curiosity, other than our prophets and pastors, how many others admitted to having those dreams? I will not ask about visions, because I know there is only one person with a vision worth writing about.

In hindsight, I should have answered all the questions truthfully, but there is no way I would admit to the enumerators, who were from my neighbourhood, that we are a one-meal-a-day household. I blame that on my Ugandan instinct for wanting to seem better than I am.

You must have noticed the lengths we go to ensure and prove that we are not regular, especially at our weddings and funerals. So, there is no way I was going to admit that my husband is unfaithful and that I have early symptoms of schizophrenia. With this confession, I hope that when interpreting the data, you will have to do a lot of kugatawo as Kampalans would say.

Although you did not ask me to rate the exercise, I still feel I should tell you what I think we can do to improve the census system. I think it would save us a lot of time, money and anxiety if this exercise was digitalised. Concerning more private issues such as relationships and mental health issues, I think it would be more helpful if there was some form of follow-up, because what is the use of me unburdening myself to someone only interested in statistics instead of my welfare?

I hope we get to meet more regularly now that you are aware of my issues.