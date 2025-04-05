Dear politicians, don’t promise what you cannot deliver

Every election cycle in Uganda follows a familiar script. Musicians and comedians are hired to entertain crowds at campaign rallies, setting the stage for politicians who take the podium to tell the people exactly what they want to hear.

The promises flow generously; millions of jobs will be created, women and youth will be empowered to achieve self-reliance, and schools will become free for all. Others pledge that unreliable power supply will soon be a thing of the past. The aged are assured that their struggles will end with just a simple vote, promising them a future of bliss and comfort.

Yet, time and again, these promises turn out to be mere rhetoric. Electoral promises in Uganda often exist on a narrow margin of possibility, and in the end, it is the voters who get the worse end of the stick.

Once the elections are over, loyalty is betrayed, and citizens are left with nothing but broken commitments.

People frequently accuse politicians of using promises as bait for votes, only to abandon them once in office. Some politicians voluntarily commit to helping communities but never follow through, leading to a crisis of confidence between the government and the people. This pattern of dishonesty has fostered a deep-seated mistrust in leadership, with citizens becoming increasingly disillusioned with the political system. The wise approach, therefore, is to under-promise and over-deliver.

Some argue that doing so may not earn immediate applause, but it is far better than raising false hopes. The Roman writer Publilius Syrus once said, "Never promise more than you can perform." This wisdom remains relevant today. The habit of making empty promises is not limited to politicians.

Many relationships have been destroyed because people promised to help others but failed to fulfil their commitments. Some even go to the extent of making themselves unreachable once they realise they cannot keep their word.

Admittedly, human beings have limitations. Sometimes, people overestimate their ability to help, while others have genuine intentions but face unforeseen challenges. However, one must avoid making commitments when it is evident that they lack the capacity or means to deliver. Nobody should feel pressured to make promises just to appear generous or win approval.

When a person makes a promise to help, they raise expectations. It is better to remain silent than to give people false hope. If fulfilling a promise depends on certain conditions, it is crucial to communicate these uncertainties upfront. This honesty allows those in need to seek alternative support rather than relying on a promise that may never materialise.

A troubling trend is emerging. Politicians are making grandiose promises with little intention or capacity to fulfil them. They pledge to create thousands of jobs, build modern hospitals. These promises are unrealistic, yet they continue to be made, deceiving the electorate and fostering false hope among the people.

Politicians must adopt a culture of honesty and responsibility. It is crucial to acknowledge the constraints of governance and focus on achievable goals rather than making unrealistic pledges. The electorate, on the other hand, must become more discerning, holding leaders accountable for their words and actions.

It is time to move away from the cycle of empty promises and demand integrity from those seeking public office. As voters, let us not be swayed by mere words but by track records and realistic policy proposals. And to the politicians, let this be a call to ethical leadership: promise only what you can deliver, and deliver what you promise.

Ivan Munguongeyo,

Pakwach District

Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;