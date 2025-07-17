Dear politicians, elections shouldn’t be a do-or-die affair

In Uganda today, elections have shifted from being democratic tools for selecting servant leaders to brutal contests driven by power, control, and personal enrichment. For many politicians, running for office is no longer about serving the people—it’s about securing access to wealth and influence.

Some sell land, take out loans, or strike secret deals with power brokers, hoping to recover it all once elected. This dangerous “investment” mentality turns elections into life-or-death struggles. Incumbents misuse public funds meant for service delivery to maintain power. Aspirants bribe voters, hire gangs to intimidate rivals, and manipulate electoral processes.

But if leadership is truly about service, why must one bribe, threaten, or even shed blood to be elected? Leaders who rise through flawed, violent, or manipulated processes rarely respect the people. Such leaders feel no obligation to be accountable.

They govern with arrogance, ignore community needs, and treat citizens with contempt. They surround themselves with praise-singers and ignore the rule of law. Abuse of power, impunity, and corruption become their standard approach.

A flawed electoral process produces flawed leadership. If Uganda is to move forward, this must change. Elective positions have become too lucrative, attracting individuals motivated by self-enrichment rather than national development.

Public office is not a business—it is a public trust, a responsibility to serve. We must demystify political positions and eliminate the profit-driven incentives that turn elections into deadly competitions. This calls for urgent legal and institutional reforms—to reduce excessive competition, promote transparency, and uphold fairness.

Elections must never be treated as war. They are civic processes meant to reflect the people’s will, not the desperation of the powerful. No one should lose their life simply because another person wants to lead. Ugandans must remain alert. Politicians who are desperate to win at all costs often have selfish motives. If someone is offering you sugar, soap, or money in exchange for your vote, they are not helping you—they are buying your silence. They are exploiting poverty and ignorance to stay in power, not to serve the community.

We must not fall for it. Our votes are our voices and should never be for sale. Let us demand leaders with integrity, humility, and a genuine commitment to public service. A true leader earns support through ideas, not intimidation. Today, all eyes are on the ruling party as the NRM party primaries take place.

The country expects peaceful, fair, and credible elections. Let those who win do so honourably—and those who lose, accept results with dignity. Elections are not a do-or-die affair. They are an opportunity for citizens to peacefully choose leaders who will represent their interests—not destroy their future. Uganda deserves better. Let us rise above fear and favour, and choose wisely.

Ivan Munguongeyo, Pakwach District