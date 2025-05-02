Dear President, thank You for the appointment, But Pakwach wants more

Dear President Museveni, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your recent appointment of Hon. Fred Omach as the Deputy Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission. His former role as the State Minister for Finance brought immense pride to the people of Pakwach.

His appointment was celebrated for two key reasons: first, Hon. Omach’s service to Jonam was finally being recognized, and second, Pakwach was getting national attention. Historically, Pakwach has been a stronghold of the NRM.

However, unfortunate electoral decisions in 2016 and 2021 led to our district being neglected, missing out on opportunities for growth and leaving the people feeling disconnected from the national agenda.

Even visits from the President became rare. The last time you visited Pakwach was in 2013 during the solar eclipse event at Owiny Primary School, which coincidentally is where I come from Pokwero Clan, the home of the late Hon. William Ezrom Alenyo, my paternal grandfather. Since then, Pakwach has not had any official visits or significant government support.

This has caused our people to feel sidelined while other regions continue to progress. In contrast, our neighbouring districts; Nebbi and Zombo have been recognized in national appointments and service delivery. For example, Hon. Phiona Nyamutoro, a friend from both secondary school and university, was appointed Minister of State for Minerals in the Ministry of Energy.

Prior to this, you appointed Hon. Simon D’janga as Minister of State for Energy and Hon. Grace Kwiyocwiny as Minister of State for Northern Uganda. Unfortunately, Pakwach has not been similarly recognized.

The people of Jonam, predominantly fishermen, have also faced challenges. The recent destruction of fishing canoes and the banning of fishing nets without adequate consultation has left many angry and struggling. While preserving fish species is crucial, these actions have severely impacted our livelihoods. We attempted to transition to farming, only to face displacement from our ancestral land in Palango.

This has led to further hardship. Despite these struggles, we appreciate government programs such as the SAGE program, which has brought relief to our grandparents, allowing them to enjoy a bit of meat and local brew. Programs like Emyooga and PDM cash have empowered local entrepreneurs. My siblings have started businesses such as salons, roadside selling, poultry, and piggery, which have helped them earn an income. These initiatives have made a tangible difference, and we are grateful for them. Additionally, the construction of the district headquarters shows that we are heading in the right direction. However, there are still pressing issues. Our roads, Mr. President, are in dire condition. The road from Pakwach to Wadelai urgently needs to be tarmacked. Many lives have been lost due to poor road conditions. The Pakwach-Panyimur-Dei road also requires immediate attention. These roads hinder mobility, connectivity, and increase the cost of living for residents already facing numerous challenges. Pakwach HCIV is overwhelmed by the number of people it serves and needs to be upgraded to a full hospital.

Additionally, we request the revival of the railway lines that once supported our thriving cotton and fish industries in the 1990s. Pakwach also needs municipal status to unlock its full potential. Furthermore, a university in Pakwach would benefit our youth and contribute to the development of the region.

Currently, UCC Pakwach offers limited courses such as accounting, leaving many young people without broader opportunities. We ask for increased political representation at the national level to ensure Pakwach’s unique challenges are not overlooked. Our district deserves the attention and support it needs to thrive.

The people of Pakwach are ready to work with you, Mr. President, to build a stronger, more prosperous district. With your leadership and the appointment of Hon. Omach, we believe the NRM will win by a landslide. Pakwach deserves more, and with your help, we are confident that we can achieve the development and recognition we’ve longed for.

Ivan Munguongeyo