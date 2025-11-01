Dear voters, the politicians you fight for have no permanent enemies

The drums of politics are beating again across Uganda. The air is heavy with slogans, promises, and propaganda. Candidates have been nominated for various positions, and once again, the season of political excitement has begun. Social media is on fire.

Facebook timelines have turned into political battlefields; TikTok videos drip with mockery, and WhatsApp groups have become war zones where friends and relatives trade insults.

It doesn’t matter whether people have facts or evidence — as long as they can afford data and get a little facilitation, they want to be heard. Many post ignorance in the name of supporting their candidates. Agents of politicians are hard at work — some spreading hope, others spreading hate — all under the banner of “supporting their own.”

These days, nothing productive seems to happen in most WhatsApp groups. Candidates who spend heavily on media praise are the ones getting the loudest applause. Every five seconds, their posters flood timelines — not their manifestos or policies, but endless and empty praises.

But dear voter, pause for a moment: the politicians you fight for are not enemies. Before you throw your weight behind any candidate, ask yourself: in whose interest is this person contesting? What is their agenda for the people?

Does it align with your community’s real needs — education, jobs, health care, and dignity — or is it just another political performance?

When campaigns end, when ballots are counted and cameras go off, the same politicians you shed tears and friendships for will often meet, shake hands, laugh together, and sometimes even work side by side in the same government. In Uganda, President Museveni has shown that political rivalry does not always mean personal enmity.

He has maintained cordial relations with Nobert Mao, the Democratic Party president general — once a strong Opposition voice — who now serves as Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, a key position at the heart of national decision-making.

There is also Betty Kamya, who once criticised the ruling party during her time in the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), yet was later appointed Minister for Kampala, and subsequently Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

How about Betty Amongi, originally from the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC)? Once a vocal critic of government, she also joined Cabinet and has held key portfolios, including Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

The examples are many.

Across the border in Kenya, history tells a similar story. The late Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta once faced off bitterly in elections.

Yet in 2018, they stunned the world with their famous “handshake” — a bold act of reconciliation that cooled political tensions and ushered in a new era of unity. Later, President William Ruto and Raila also sought ways to engage and bridge divides, proving that national interest can rise above partisan lines.

Sadly, while the politicians make peace, their supporters remain at war — sometimes until the next election season.

The social fabric of our communities is stretched and torn. Once-close friends become enemies. We forget one of the basic principles of politics: that there are no permanent friends, no permanent enemies, only permanent interests. It’s a worrying trend — a society fighting itself while leaders unite for convenience.

Our communities are left scarred; neighbors stop greeting each other, families split along party lines, and workplaces become silent zones of suspicion.

Social media, which should be a tool for civic education and dialogue, has become a space of bitterness. The moral fabric of our society is slowly being eroded by political fanaticism. Supporting your candidate is not a crime — it is your democratic right. But do so with respect. Debate ideas, not personalities. Promote unity, not hatred.

There is life after politics, and so we must maintain societal harmony and cohesion even as we campaign for our candidates.

Because when elections end, it is we — the ordinary citizens — who must continue living together, sharing markets, schools, water sources, and faith. The next time you feel tempted to insult someone online for their political choice, remember this: the politicians you are fighting for will probably shake hands tomorrow.

Let us not destroy the bridges of our society for people who know how to build theirs. The real victory is not in who becomes President or MP — it is in whether we, as a people, remain united after the ballots are counted.

Ivan Munguongeyo, Pakwach District