Death from a balcony: A tragic pattern claiming Ugandans abroad

In recent years, a chilling and repetitive headline has become tragically familiar: “Young Ugandan found dead abroad,” followed almost invariably by the phrase, “Preliminary reports suggest he/she fell from a balcony.” The consistency of these reports has moved beyond coincidence, sparking outrage, grief, and now requires immediate attention. This pattern points not only to a series of isolated accidents, but to a systemic crisis of human trafficking, exploitation, and modern-day slavery that demands our serious consideration.

To understand the scale of the problem, one must look at the numbers. Civil society organisations report that more than 120 Ugandan migrant workers have lost their lives under unclear or suspicious conditions since 2018. Data from Uganda’s Human Rights Commission (UHRC), the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, and various media investigations indicate that in 2021 alone, 28 Ugandan migrant workers perished in Middle Eastern countries where 25 of them were women and three were men.

In that same year, the number of abuse or mistreatment complaints of Ugandan migrant workers nearly doubled, climbing to 421 cases from 214 the previous year. Most hauntingly, the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Solidarity Centre reports that migrant domestic workers in Middle Eastern countries have a shockingly high mortality rate, with falls from high places being a frequently cited cause of death among younger women. The driving force behind this exodus of young Ugandans is a result of desperation and deception.

With national youth unemployment hovering around 16 percent (Uganda Bureau of Statistics, 2024), many see emigration as the only viable path to a better life. Unethical recruitment agencies prey on this vulnerability and lure many young individuals into travelling abroad, promising decent work and pay. They paint glittering pictures of high salaries, comfortable working conditions, and a chance to support families back home. The reality, as recounted by survivors, is often starkly different, with many individuals experiencing confiscated passports, long working hours, non-payment of wages, physical and sexual abuse, and imprisonment in employers’ homes.

For some, the deception goes beyond exploitative labour into outright illegal activities. Many are trafficked under false promises and end up in cyber-scamming operations across various countries, while others are subjected to organ harvesting for illegal sale. Combating this crisis requires a multi-faceted approach involving individuals, communities, and government action. On a personal level, people must diligently vet recruitment agencies through the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, demand transparent contracts they fully understand, seek information from returnees, and immediately report any signs of distress or illegal recruitment to the authorities.

However, the onus is most heavily on our government to enact decisive policies. This starts by addressing the root causes that drive people to seek opportunities abroad. Tackling the unemployment problem and creating a supportive environment for local businesses will offer young people a stronger alternative to migrating in search of work. The government should also strengthen the regulation and enforcement of labour export companies, with severe penalties for those operating illegally.

It is crucial to enhance pre-departure training to provide migrants with a realistic understanding of their rights and the challenges ahead. Our embassies abroad must be equipped with dedicated, responsive labour support teams and safe houses to provide immediate shelter and assistance. Furthermore, the government must prioritise negotiating strong bilateral labour agreements that explicitly guarantee the rights and wages of Ugandan workers, removing the vacuum exploited by private agencies. It should engage with foreign governments and their security agencies to proactively investigate every suspicious death of a Ugandan abroad and challenge those authorities when necessary to demand full accountability and justice for the victims.

At the community and civil society level, NGOs, religious institutions, and the media must continue raising awareness to shift how we address these tragedies and more importantly, to educate and encourage young people to pursue opportunities within the country rather than risk exploitation abroad. They should continue to investigate, bring stories to light, provide legal advice for returnees and offer support services. The Ugandan government must do more to protect its people, ensure their rights, and ensure that dying abroad is not met with silence or oversimplification.



