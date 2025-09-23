The deaths of two young Ugandan women in Dubai are not isolated tragedies but the inevitable, bloody output of the global capitalist machine. The bourgeois reaction-feigned shock from the public and calculated indifference from the State is a necessary performance to obscure the fundamental class dynamics at work. The focus on the individual profiteer, Mwesigwa (Abbey), is a classic misdirection. He is merely a petty-bourgeois opportunist, a parasite who identified a market niche for a specific commodity: Black female labour, and later, Black female bodies. To blame him alone is to ignore the entire economic structure that makes such a "market" not only possible but profitable.

The real investigation by the BBC, despite its imperial aims, inadvertently points to the superstructure that manages this exploitation: a propaganda apparatus that manufactures consent, and State intelligence agencies that protect the interests of capital. The Ugandan State, under the comprador bourgeoisie, plays its assigned role. Since the neoliberal counter-revolution of 1986, ushered in with the support of imperialist institutions like the IMF, it has acted not as a protector of its people but as a junior manager for foreign capital. The privatisation of State enterprises and the gutting of public services created a massive reserve army of labour a dispossessed class with no means of subsistence.

This is the primary material condition that fuels the export of labour. The State's "playing dumb" and its failure to provide consular protection are not oversights; they are functions of its class character. It serves the owners of capital, not the sellers of labour-power. Dubai itself is the perfect monument to late-stage capitalism: A glittering mirage built on super-exploitation. It is not merely a city but a crucial node in the global circuit of imperialist capital. It functions as a laundromat for wealth-from the Congo's minerals to the surplus value extracted from millions of migrant workers-filtering it into the Western metropoles. The African body, both as a unit of labour and an object of consumption, is the fuel for this machine.

The UAE's visa ban is not a solution but a further act of control, disciplining the labour commodity and punishing it for momentarily disrupting the smooth flow of exploitation. The BBC's selective outrage is the ideological superstructure justifying this economic base. Its focus on "crises" in Kenya and Uganda is neocolonial propaganda, designed to undermine sovereign resistance and justify continued imperialist intervention, just as France was forced out of West Africa for its overt predation. They do not report on Palestinian genocide or US bombs because to do so would be to expose the core of the imperialist project they are tasked with defending. Ultimately, this is the logic of capital laid bare: the relentless drive to commodify everything, including human life.

The Gulf system is one market for this commodity. If it is blocked, another will emerge, because the internal contradictions of capitalism in the periphery constantly reproduce the conditions of extreme poverty and desperation. The State's response of "law and order" and deportations is the predictable reaction of the bourgeoisie when the inherent violence of the capitalist system is exposed. They do not fear the individual trafficker; they fear the awakening class consciousness that recognises the entire system as the primary source of violence and exploitation. The real struggle is not against a single man or a single emirate, but against the global capitalist class that profits from the alienation and sale of our labour.