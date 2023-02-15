Degrees vs digital brains: The battle for the job market in the age of AI

Congratulations on your degree, but are you ready to compete with Artificial Intelligence for the future of your career?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the world we live in at an unprecedented pace, and it has the potential to shape the future in ways we can only imagine. From personalised healthcare to intelligent transportation systems, AI is changing the way we live, work, and interact with the world. However, as AI becomes more advanced, there is growing concern that it could replace human labour and lead to significant job displacement.

AI has already made significant inroads in a variety of industries. For example, self-driving cars are already being tested on the roads, while chatbots and virtual assistants are helping businesses automate their customer service. And these are just a few examples. According to a report by McKinsey, AI could automate up to 50 percent of all current work activities, potentially affecting tens of millions of jobs.

So, should you be worried about your job? The answer is both yes and no. Because this depends on the type of work you do. Jobs that involve repetitive tasks or manual labour are more likely to be automated than those that require creativity, problem-solving, or interpersonal skills. For example, jobs in the manufacturing and assembly lines are at high risk of automation, whereas jobs that require high levels of creativity such as artists and designers are less likely to be replaced by AI.

But, the rise of AI and machine learning doesn’t necessarily mean that humans will be replaced by machines.

In fact, the transition to AI and machine learning will require a lot of work from humans to teach these systems how to learn and understand the world. Therefore, the answer is not to be worried about losing your job, but to start learning and updating your skills to stay relevant in the job market.

As AI continues to evolve, it’s likely that new jobs will be created and some skills will become more in-demand than others. Therefore, it is essential to keep learning and updating your skills to stay relevant in the job market. This means that you need to be prepared to adapt to new technologies and skills as they emerge.

In addition to this, it’s also important to consider the ethical implications of replacing human labour with machines.

While AI has the potential to increase efficiency and productivity, it could also lead to increased income inequality and job displacement. It’s important to consider the potential social and economic impacts of AI on society as a whole.

Moreover, there is a need to invest in AI solutions now so that when they come up against problems they already understand, they can use the knowledge they’ve gained in their training to be able to solve them quickly. However, this investment should not be rushed.

The transition to AI should happen fairly quickly, but it should also be gradual to ensure that it does not have negative impacts on society as a whole.

One thing that is clear is that the future of AI is vast and exciting. It holds the potential to revolutionise the way we live and work, and it could lead to new advancements in healthcare, education, and environmental sustainability.

However, it’s crucial to ensure that these advancements are made in a way that benefits society as a whole, rather than simply replacing human labour with machines.

In conclusion, while the possibility of AI replacing human labour exists, it’s important to consider the unique skills and abilities that humans bring to the table. Rather than viewing AI as a threat, we should embrace it as an opportunity for growth and progress.

By considering the ethical and social implications of AI, we can work together to create a future that benefits everyone. The key is to keep learning and adapting to new technologies, while also ensuring that we create a future that is equitable and just for all.

Fortunate Kagumaho, digital communications expert and currently works as communications and partnership advisor at VVOB



