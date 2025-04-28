Delaying A-Level curriculum reform: A strategic move, not a setback

The recent decision by the Ministry of Education and the National Curriculum Development Centre to postpone the roll-out of the revised A-Level curriculum until 2028 has stirred public concern, especially among education stakeholders who had hoped to see the reforms seamlessly continue from the restructured O-Level curriculum.

Critics have labelled the delay a sign of inefficiency, noting that there had been four years of preparation before the first cohort completed the new UCE in 2023. But what if this pause is not a failure of planning, but a mature and responsible step forward? W

hat some have dismissed as “trial and error” is, in reality, part of a globally accepted and essential process in education reform, piloting. In curriculum development, trial and error does not mean guesswork.

It means testing new ideas in real classrooms, gathering feedback, learning from what works and what does not, and refining the approach before nationwide implementation using a human-centred lens. This kind of iterative process is standard practice in countries that lead in education reform, including Finland, Singapore, and Japan.

There is also an important lesson from closer to home. In 1998, South Africa introduced Curriculum 2005 in an effort to transform its education system after apartheid. However, the curriculum was rolled out hastily, with limited training for teachers and inadequate resources.

Within a few years, widespread confusion forced authorities to pause and redesign the entire system. By 2011, the Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statements (CAPS) replaced the failed reform, offering a more structured and practical approach.

South Africa’s experience underscores why Uganda’s decision to delay, despite pressure to proceed, should be seen as a commitment to doing things right, not quickly.

There are valid concerns about what the delay means for students who have just completed the new lower secondary curriculum. These learners were trained under a competency-based approach that emphasised creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, and problem-solving.

And while the A-Level system has not yet been revised to reflect these competencies, the skills gained are not lost. On the contrary, they will give these students a valuable edge, even as they transition into the current A-Level curriculum. What is more, the delay gives the ministry an opportunity to introduce bridging strategies to ensure a smoother transition.

Rolling out a new curriculum is not simply a matter of publishing new books or changing syllabi. It requires retraining thousands of teachers, developing new learning materials, rethinking assessment frameworks, preparing universities and employers for changes in graduate profiles, and ensuring school infrastructure can support the reforms.

Rushing any of these components would risk undermining the entire system. Uganda has already made significant progress with the new lower secondary curriculum. But moving to A-Level reform demands even more deliberate planning.

The choice to push the roll-out to 2028 gives the education system time to absorb lessons from the O-Level implementation, build capacity, and develop a curriculum that is not only coherent but also sustainable.

Change of this magnitude is never linear. Reform is a journey filled with learning, adjustment, and improvement. The decision to delay should not be viewed as a step backward, but rather as a wise move to strengthen the foundation before scaling up. It takes courage to admit that more time is needed—and even greater wisdom to use that time well.

Uganda’s education reform is on the right path, and the delay is a sign that we are building for the future, not just reacting to the present.

Joseph Opondo, teacher, a parent, and provides strategic education advice in the NGO sector.