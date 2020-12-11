Democracy in parties is crucial 

By Tusuf Wasswa More by this Author

By 1962, Uganda got Independence under a multi-party dispensation. The elections then were held in an inter-party competition with parties such as Kabaka Yekka (KY), Democratic Party (DP), etc.

The next time Ugandans held another election with the same taste was in 1980. This was after the planned 1971 election was shattered following the political turmoil that ensued.

President Idi Amin outlawed politics, leaving no breathing space for multi-partyism to flourish. After the downfall of Amin’s regime, Ugandans again participated in an election in 1980 under multi-party dispensation.

The 1980 elections also gave no legroom to the multi-partyism since it was interrupted by civil war.

When the NRA captured power in 1986, all political party activities were brought to a standstill for two decades.

This stalled the growth of multi-partyism in the country and instead people sought elective offices on individual merit. When individuals sought elective offices, the electorate got used to the ‘new normal.’

In 2005, multi-party politics was given a green light after the referendum was held on July 28, 2005. Here we are this year set for the forthcoming elections. Many disgruntled political party members are seeking for elective offices on the Independent ticket.

Nearly all parties have failed on the reconciliation bit between candidates vying for the same political offices within the same political party.

While all is done, the issue of internal democracy in all political parties in the country, remains a mirage. Lack of reconciliation is the issue parties must urgently address.

Tusuf Wasswa,

wasswayusuf111@gmail.com


