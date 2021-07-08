Deployed security officers should be in uniform

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Following the President’s pronouncement to have the country under lockdown for 42 days, security officers in uniform have been deployed in various places to ensure compliance with guidelines to fight the spread of Covid -19.

I have realised that there are civilians who ‘illegally’ work alongside security officers in uniform. The civilians are in most cases not in any gazetted uniform of the security forces.

They man roadblocks, arrest fellow civilians, control traffic and at times beat-up people in the guise of enforcing Covid -19 guidelines. Some of them even have guns and majority of them have sticks and work alongside the security officers in uniform.

This is not the first time we are experiencing this in Uganda. This vice has always come to light during riots, violent strikes and now, enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines. The police has attempted to disown such people when confronted with this issue but they keep showing up. This has led to citizens being tortured, losing property and at times their lives.

Civilians can be employed by the police force as provided for under section 20 of the police Act cap 303 and this function is a preserve of the Inspector General of Police in consultation with the police authority. Such civilians are normally employed to perform administrative functions outside the duties of a police officer.

Similarly, Section 103 of the UPDF Act 2005 provides for appointment of civilian employees where the army doesn’t have an appropriately qualified or adequately experienced military personnel to fill a vacancy or lack human resource to provide certain services.

From the understanding of the above legal provisions, enforcement of the law is not in any way an administrative function for civilians in the police or army thus they should not engage in arresting and battering people, whereas it is legal for any person to effect an arrest of another, there is a legal procedure to be followed which in most cases is never complied with.

The police Act under Section 22 is very elaborate wherein it provides that power to regulate traffic is a preserve to an officer in uniform; this includes stopping, diverting and directing traffic, it does not in any way provide for civilians who may volunteer or hold out as such officers.

These civilians don’t fall within the category of special police constables as provided for under Section 64 of the Police Act because even when they are appointed they are always in uniform. There could be special circumstances under which security officers may disguise their identity by not putting on uniforms for certain operations in the interest of national security but this should not be extended to daily duties.

I call upon the CDF, the IGP and other heads of security forces to ensure that civilians desist from executing duties that are a preserve of the security forces. They should also ensure that officers who are deployed especially when it comes to enforcement are in uniform for easy identification by civilians and can be held personally accountable in respect to violation of their respective codes of conduct.

Moving forward, the public, including myself, will not obey or be answerable to any person whether in presence of a security officer who is not in uniform during execution of normal duties not being administrative functions of a particular security force and where possible cause arrest of some, where need be.

Brian Kisomose

kisomosebrian2016@gmail.com