Design changes have derailed Security printing factory project for 160 days

The National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) wishes to clarify the erroneous story carried on Page 3 of the Sunday Monitor on June 25. The story “Is the UPDF biting off more than it can chew” quoted a report of the parliamentary committee on Defence and Internal Affairs to the effect: “The Committee observed that the factory construction is still ongoing and behind schedule. In addition, the contractor (NEC-UPDF) has no experience constructing such a facility which could lead to cost overruns”.

To put the record straight, Uganda Security Printing Company Limited contracted a Consortium of NEC and Technology Associates for the construction of the proposed security printing factory through a competitive bidding process and the works commenced in July 2022. KK Partnership Architects were appointed the consultants and the project is to be implemented in 18 months (548) days ending December 2023.

The project has not been implemented on schedule mainly due to the stoppage of works by the consultant under instructions from the client who has kept changing the facility design.

On December 22, 2022, we received the first instruction stopping us from proceeding with works on the following facilities; Fitness/toilet facility, generator house, kitchen/canteen, and administration block to which the client wishes to add another floor. Works on these facilities have not resumed to date.

On March 3, the consultant further stopped us from working on the power house until the client had obtained the necessary information regarding the sizes of the equipment for the power house and information regarding the equipment from Veridos.

These, among others, have delayed the project by more than 160 days, and true a cost overrun is expected since the client is increasing the original scope.

NEC is therefore not responsible for the delayed construction of the Security Printing factory as alleged and NEC has more than the required construction experience for such facilities.