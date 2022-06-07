Develop religious, cultural sites to diversify tourism

Namugongo shrines located about 12km from Kampala City Centre, are some of the popular religious sites in Uganda.

Some people assert that the shrines became operational as far back as 1760, as the traditional execution site for people considered adversaries to the king of Buganda.

There are three sites associated with the Uganda Martyrs – the Catholic srhine, Anglican site, and Muslim shrine, although the latter is inactive.

The Catholic shrine is where 22 Christian converts were burnt to death on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga on June 3, 1886. The site also hosts the Roman Catholic Church – The Basilica.

The journey to Martyrdom of the Catholic Martyrs is denoted with two Martyrs’ Basilica, the Basilica of Uganda Martyrs at Mulungu, Munyonyo, where the converts set off their journey through St. Balikuddembe market, to the June 3, 1886 execution site where the second Basilica; Namugongo Martyrs Basilica is built.

It is one of the few Basilicas in Africa because of the honour accruing from the Martyrs. The Namugongo Basilica is dome shaped to depict the African hut architecture. It has a dome symbolizing fire and 22 pillars representing the Martyrs’ killed at the site.

At the centre of the Basilica is a bone believed to be part of the remains of St. Charles Lwanga. Every Martyrs’ Day celebration, thousands of believers converge to pay pilgrimage. In 2019, the church estimates that more than 2.5million people attended the mass on June 3.

The Anglican site, on the other hand, is about 3km from the Catholic shrine. The quadrangle hosts a museum, church, and souvenir shop. Sources at the Anglican site indicate that when the African Christians got converted between 1881 and 1885, they kept on calling on the Kingdom of God to come which annoyed Kabaka Mwanga who believed that he was the most supreme king and a god.

In 1886, his anger climaxed and he ordered the execution of the 25 Anglican converts at the Anglican shrine situated on 48 acres of land.

Opposite the entrance to the Anglican site from the main road, sits a lonely Mosque, obscured by makeshift shops and eateries.

Much as it has not been developed, it is believed that this is where 18 Muslim converts were executed but they have not been celebrated as much.

Besides the June 3 celebrations, visits to the Anglican site are quite minimal. The museum, which was started in 2014/2015, exhibits the execution centre, the burial ground, the church and ancient stools.

The Muslim, Catholic and Anglican sites stand out as beacons for faith-based tourism. The blood of the Uganda Martyrs is the seed of Islam and Christianity in the country. It also stands as the stalk of civilisation and social economic development of the country.

The sites currently managed by the respective faiths, need to provide basic tourism information to aid strategic planning intervention.

Records of visitor numbers and revenues don’t exist. Promotion of the sites is largely through faith based channels. There is little tourism product development, innovation and creativity.

Budgets and forecasts need to be more robust for exquisite features that characterize such tourism sites elsewhere in the world.