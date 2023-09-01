Digital era: Forget me now

It takes a form of special madness for a person to do things that they would not ordinarily want others to do to them. That said, how then do we navigate the rough terrain created by wicked people? It has far-reaching consequences that range from social rejection, breakdown of mental health and some loss of livelihood. How wicked are we willing to go for clicks, likes and viral content on social media platforms? Why is this “content” even consumed? Why is its publication not flagged and removed? Who is failing?

A lot of videos have been trending. Some call them leaks, others have been recorded and others are surely out of breach of trust and relationships gone bad. I do not blame the victims. Even when I have not watched the videos, I cannot avoid the comments, and memes making rounds on various social media platforms and trends mainly on X [Twitter].

I must note that gender-based violence is evident. Female victims of these leaks are attacked by people who cannot even afford data. The male victims , on the other hand, go almost unscratched. Needless to say, society and commentators give the males trophies and pats on the back. In Uganda, we continuously celebrate men engaging in sex publicly or privately when it gets to the public eye in form of pictures or videos. The same hypocritical society scolds’ women, name calls and slut shames them with all blades out intended to destroy them. We need to reflect.

Sex is a taboo subject in our African society. Religion has clearly drawn the line that sex before marriage is a sin; it is fornication. Whereas the married enjoy it, the unmarried equally enjoy it too. The rest is between them and their God. That said, some draw a lot of fun from it. Some have everlasting emotional scars and some are in prison because of it. I will not go deep into that.

Young people by nature are adventurous and in many cases risk takers. We, the adults on the other hand, have had our moments as young adults, the reason we judge young people as reckless or stupid, what so whatever term you choose to apply. I believe when young people make mistakes, it is part of growth. In those mistakes and shortfalls, they learn and become better adults. We should help them instead of making their lives hard.

I condemn, in the strongest terms, the people who record and leak other people’s private moments, regardless of where that happens. And in equal measure, I condemn those who leak videos or pictures shared in private. I would have prayed that God rewards in equal measures to you directly, your children and your grandchildren, but I am always reminded of the goodness of the Lord. I pray that you heal and repent, though.

To the young people, it is not my place to say this to you but be mindful, caution, caution and caution! Actions have consequences. It is high time we pressed the state institutions, mainly the police to go for these people who record, and circulate these videos.

Uganda has a wealth of laws to wit; Penal Code, Data Protection Act, Computer Misuse Act and Antipornography Act under which intruding into people’s private matters can be apprehended and prosecuted.

I also think it is about time we take on the discussion about the right to be forgotten. Whereas the Internet is a human right, in some jurisdictions in Europe, it is your right to be forgotten as an extension of the right to privacy. That you demand that search engines remove content about you. The application of this right should be extended to social media platforms. Social media companies should be in position to use their algorithm to remove videos, and pictures that intrude into someone’s privacy and damage their body integrity.