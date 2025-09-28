Digital payments are now revolutionizing the event scene

Uganda, the Pearl of Africa, pulsates with vibrant energy. Stemming from the Imbalu initiation dances in Mbale, to the lively chaos of Jinja’s Nyege Nyege Festival and the soulful rhythms of the Milege World Music Festival, we are a people who gather, dance, eat, laugh, and make memories together.

If you've been to these events over the years, you probably remember the struggle of those long queues under the scorching sun at the gates of the Milege Festival, trying to fish out crumpled notes from the bottom of your bag or panicking when you realise you forgot to pass by the ATM on your way to the Roast and Rhyme picnic. Things are changing rapidly.

Thanks to digital payment platforms, the way we enjoy our festivals is being completely transformed. At the recently concluded Milege Festival, festival-goers didn’t need to carry around bulky wallets or count out thousands of shillings in the dark. Instead, they paid for their entrance tickets with a simple tap of their phone through mobile payments.

Uganda is clearly on a digital trajectory, with remarkable strides made in 2024 and continuing into 2025. According to the Bank of Uganda's March 2025 Quarterly Financial Stability Review, active mobile money accounts soared by 166 percent, reaching 33.7 million, a significant leap that reflects growing trust and reliance on digital financial services.

When you arrive for a festival, your excitement is sky-high, imagine the music is already thumping, the crowd is electric, and you walk straight in; no queues, no cash hassle. While inside, you're sipping a cocktail and grabbing muchomo from a vendor, paying digitally without missing a single beat of the performance.

The shift to cashless payments at events and festivals is a trend and a critical adaptation for Uganda's growing entertainment industry, and for organizers, it offers unprecedented efficiency and security. Reconciling finances becomes a streamlined process, reducing the risk of theft and human error.

Data on spending patterns can be easily collected, providing valuable insights for future event planning and vendor selection. This allows organizers to focus on curating unforgettable experiences for attendees because that is what truly matters.

Then, for those attending, the benefits are even more tangible because the convenience is paramount. There is simply no need for one to carry large sums of cash, which makes it safer and less stressful. The speed of transactions means less time spent in queues and more time enjoying the music, art, and camaraderie.

Financial institutions are actively contributing to the evolution of our social landscape. They are demonstrating how financial institutions can be partners in enriching the lives of Ugandans.

The transition to a cashless society, especially in the vibrant arena of events and festivals, speaks to Uganda’s readiness to embrace the future because we are harnessing technology to enhance our unique cultural tapestry, ensuring that the beat of Uganda's festivals and events continues to resonate louder, clearer, and more conveniently.

Let's embrace this wave of innovation, ensuring that every attendee, vendor, and organizer can experience the true potential of a Uganda that is cashless.

Joe Eric Farouq Kakuru, Senior Manager, Digital Financial services